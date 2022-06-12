ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Secures save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Pagan picked up his eighth save of the season Saturday against the Rays, striking out two batters while...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Phillies remove Corey Knebel from closer's role after latest meltdown vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-2 since firing Joe Girardi two weeks ago, though the bullpen remains far from reliable. On Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said veteran righty Corey Knebel has been removed from the closer's role following Tuesday night's meltdown against the Marlins, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will go closer by committee for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Timeline pushed back

Tatis' CT scan on his wrist Monday didn't reveal the desired level of healing, so his expected return date has been pushed back, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis has been limited to running and fielding grounders as he makes his way back from an offseason wrist...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Secures ninth save

Lopez recorded his ninth save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one over 1.2 perfect innings of relief. After Cionel Perez ran into trouble in the eighth inning and allowed Toronto to get within a run, Lopez got the call to put out the fire and tossed an efficient 17 pitches (11 strikes) to secure the save. The converted starter hasn't given up an earned run in nearly a month, and while Lopez's 0.88 ERA and 0,88 WHIP through 30.2 innings aren't supported by his 23.1 percent strikeout rate and 10.7 percent walk rate, he continues to be very effective as Baltimore's closer.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 4
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Lands on paternity list

Hader was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Hader has made only three appearances in June -- including his first blown save and loss of the season -- with the Brewers in free fall, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. Assuming there's no complications, the left-hander should be back by Saturday's contest in Cincinnati. Devin Williams is the likely candidate to receive any save opportunities in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Takes seat Wednesday

Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After catching in both of the Rays' past two games, Mejia will get a breather while Rene Pinto checks in behind the dish. With Mike Zunino still stuck on the 10-day injured list and not progressing as quickly as anticipated in his recovery from a left shoulder injury, Mejia looks like he could have a clear path to an extended run as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat Wednesday

Benintendi isn't starting Wednesday against San Francisco. Benintendi will get a day off after he went 1-for-16 with a run, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Hunter Dozier will shift to left field while Carlos Santana draws the start at first base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday

Flaherty (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty has been out all season while recovering from shoulder inflammation. He's made just two rehab starts and reached a modest 58 pitches in his latest one, and previous reports indicated that he'd need one outing in the minors before returning from the injured list. The Cardinals have evidently changed plans, swayed either by the scramble caused by their Tuesday doubleheader or by the fact that Flaherty has been so dominant (seven innings with nine strikeouts and just a single baserunner) in his rehab appearances. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches in his season debut, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but the Cardinals are clearly comfortable with those pitches being thrown at the major-league level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Call-up confirmed

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during his appearance on SportsRadio 93.7 WEEI-FM's "Merloni, Fauria, & Mego" program that Duran will be called up from Triple-A Worcester and will serve as Boston's leadoff hitter in Wednesday's game against the Athletics. To open up a spot on the active roster for...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Hits bench Tuesday

Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan will give way to Isaac Paredes at the keystone after starting in each of the Rays' last six games while going 5-for-22 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. Though the 24-year-old switch hitter is slowly starting to settle in at the plate, he's still maintaining a poor .157/.206/.236 slash line at the big-league level in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Potential Hendriks replacement

Graveman could be in line for work in the ninth inning with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely. The injury to Hendriks is one that could sideline him for weeks or months, so it's unclear how long the closer role will be up for grabs, but Graveman seems like the best bet to get save opportunities in the interim. He saved 10 games in 2021 and has two saves this year to go along with a 2.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB in 28.2 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Inefficient in hard-luck loss

Syndergaard (4-5) allowed a run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Syndergaard was perfect the first time through the Dodgers' order, but three walks and a single in the fourth inning pinched in a run, and that was all it took for him to end with the loss. The 29-year-old made this start on extra rest after being pushed back in the rotation, but he still threw only 81 pitches (52 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. He owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts this season. Syndergaard has allowed one run in four of his last six games, so he'll have to hope for better run support in his next start, currently projected for this weekend in Seattle.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy