SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — It looks lovely on the outside, but the emptiness on the inside of Sapulpa's Ranch Terrace is haunting now that all of its residents have moved out. "We couldn’t get sufficient staff to care for the residents here," said co-owner Scott Rogers. He's been in the long-term care profession for decades and explains how the nursing home met its end due to having its hands tied with low wages.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO