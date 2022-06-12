Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Delaware, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Muscatine; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Southeastern Cedar County in east central Iowa Central Scott County in east central Iowa Muscatine County in east central Iowa * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saulsbury Bridge Campground, or near Muscatine, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Muscatine, Wilton and Sweetland Center around 1020 PM CDT. Fairport, New Era, Wildcat Den State Park, Shady Creek Campground and Fairport Recreation Area around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Durant, Montpelier, Stockton, Pleasant Prairie, Midway Beach, Clark`s Ferry Recreation Area, Blue Grass, Walcott, Buffalo, Maysville, West Lake Park, Plainview, Davenport, Rock Island, Eldridge, Long Grove, Donahue, Davenport Municipal Airport and Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CEDAR COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO