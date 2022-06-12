ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Delaware, Jones, Linn by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Illinois...and east central Iowa. Target Area: Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Rock Island, southwestern Whiteside and central Scott Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bettendorf, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Le Claire, Hampton and Rapids City around 1005 PM CDT. Port Byron, Princeton and Cordova around 1010 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 295 and 306. Interstate 80 in Illinois near mile marker 1. Interstate 88 between mile markers 9 and 18. Interstate 280 between mile markers 3 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Muscatine; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL SCOTT AND EASTERN MUSCATINE COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saulsbury Bridge Campground, or near Muscatine, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Sweetland Center around 1020 PM CDT. New Era, Wildcat Den State Park and Shady Creek Campground around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Durant, Montpelier, Stockton, Pleasant Prairie, Midway Beach, Clark`s Ferry Recreation Area, Blue Grass, Walcott, Maysville, West Lake Park, Plainview, Davenport, Eldridge, Long Grove, Donahue, Davenport Municipal Airport and Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Clinton, Johnson, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern and east central Iowa. Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Johnson; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Louisa, southern Cedar, northwestern Scott, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Washington, northwestern Muscatine and western Clinton Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 959 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Liberty, or 9 miles south of West Branch, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Atalissa around 1005 PM CDT. Rochester around 1010 PM CDT. Wilton around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Durant, Bennett, Calamus, Donahue, Long Grove, Grand Mound and DeWitt. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 260 and 285. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Benton; Black Hawk; Bremer; Buchanan; Butler; Chickasaw; Clayton; Delaware; Dubuque; Fayette; Grundy; Howard; Jackson; Jones; Linn; Tama; Winneshiek TORNADO WATCH 371 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE BENTON BLACK HAWK BREMER BUCHANAN BUTLER CHICKASAW CLAYTON DELAWARE DUBUQUE FAYETTE GRUNDY HOWARD JACKSON JONES LINN TAMA WINNESHIEK
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Muscatine; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Southeastern Cedar County in east central Iowa Central Scott County in east central Iowa Muscatine County in east central Iowa * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saulsbury Bridge Campground, or near Muscatine, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Muscatine, Wilton and Sweetland Center around 1020 PM CDT. Fairport, New Era, Wildcat Den State Park, Shady Creek Campground and Fairport Recreation Area around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Durant, Montpelier, Stockton, Pleasant Prairie, Midway Beach, Clark`s Ferry Recreation Area, Blue Grass, Walcott, Buffalo, Maysville, West Lake Park, Plainview, Davenport, Rock Island, Eldridge, Long Grove, Donahue, Davenport Municipal Airport and Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 373 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS HENRY IL MERCER ROCK ISLAND WHITESIDE IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS HANCOCK HENDERSON MCDONOUGH WARREN IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL IOWA CEDAR CLINTON MUSCATINE SCOTT IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DES MOINES HENRY IA JEFFERSON LEE LOUISA VAN BUREN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI CLARK SCOTLAND THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEDO, BETTENDORF, BURLINGTON, CARTHAGE, CLINTON, CREDIT ISLAND, DAVENPORT, FAIRFIELD, GENESEO, KAHOKA, KEOKUK, KEOSAUQUA, MACOMB, MEMPHIS, MOLINE, MONMOUTH, MOUNT PLEASANT, MUSCATINE, OQUAWKA, ROCK ISLAND, STERLING, TIPTON, AND WAPELLO.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL

Community Policy