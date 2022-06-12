ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: Alejandro Garnacho's Outstanding Performance In His Match Against Japan U-20 - Manchester United Midfielder Helped Argentina Win The Match

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2powy1_0g89Unkj00

Manchester United Midfielder Alejandro Garnacho has been great for the academy last season and has not stopped impressing everyone at Argentinian National Team Under 20.

Manchester United Midfielder Alejandro Garnacho has been great for the academy last season and has not stopped impressing everyone at Argentinian National Team Under 20.

Garnacho scored the opening goal for Argentina Under 20 team in their game against Japan U-20 on Friday at the Toulon Tournament.

The Argentinian youngster also helped his team with one assist during his team's victory (3-2).

After 72 minutes in the game the 17-year-old was subbed out, in general terms an outstanding appearance.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The starlet played for Spain National team at Under-18 level, but the midfielder is eligible to play for Argentina too.

This was possible as his mother is argentinian and he switched allegiances earlier this year.

Alejandro Garnacho was born in Spain and signed for Manchester United from Atletico Madrid two years ago.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News : Following the excellent season endured by Garnacho in the Red Devils academy last season, the Old Trafford side has now began talks with the player's agent to sign his first professional contract.

Manchester United are grateful with the young midfielder for what he did, helping United to win their Youth FA Cup after several years.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Argentinian National Team#Imago#Media Images#Spain National#Atletico Madrid#The Red Devils Academy#The Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

The 22nd FIFA World Cup will commence on November 21 and runs until December 18. Now that the countries and groups are set, gamblers can take a hard look at the odds as we focus our sights on Qatar. Not surprisingly, five-time champion Brazil are the betting favorites (+450 at...
SOCCER
Reuters

FIFA prepares to name 2026 World Cup host cities

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The countdown to World Cup 2026 kicks off in earnest on Thursday, as soccer fans across Canada, Mexico and the United States learn whether their cities made the coveted cut to host the 48-team tournament. Four years after FIFA selected the tri-country North American...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
830
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy