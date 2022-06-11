ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck crashes into ambulance along Hathaway Bridge Saturday night

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY — Roads are back open after a head-on crash Saturday night between an ambulance and a Ford pickup truck along the Hathaway Bridge temporarily closed all lanes of traffic, according to Florida Highway Patro l.

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. causing traffic to be directed through the access road to the port for several hours.

According to FHP, the ambulance was transporting a patient when the truck slammed into them. Their officials said they are reporting three possible injuries as of now, they do not know the severity of the injuries. Condition of the patients was still not released as of Sunday morning.

Panama City Police Department is the primary agency handling the crash, FHP officials said.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Truck crashes into ambulance along Hathaway Bridge Saturday night

