Dragons lose rain-shortened game to Loons

DAYTON, Ohio—The Great Lakes Loons scored three runs in the top of the first inning and went on to a 5-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The game was shortened by rain to six and one-half innings.

A crowd of 7,951 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons fell to 36-19 on the season. They remain in first place, four and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 11 games to play in the first half season. The Dragons “magic number” to eliminate Great Lakes from the first half playoff race remained at seven (any combination of Dayton wins and Great Lakes losses totaling seven over the final 11 games would eliminate Great Lakes). The Dragons “magic number” to eliminate third place Lake County is five.

Game Recap: The Dragons fell behind 4-0 early when Great Lakes scored three runs in the first and another in the third. Dayton could not get their offense rolling over the early innings, collecting just one hit over the first five frames. In the bottom of the sixth, Dayton’s Justice Thompson led off with a single and went to second on Elly De La Cruz’s hit. Two batters later, Nick Quintana lined a single to left to drive in both runners and cut the deficit to 4-2.

Great Lakes plated a run in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead, and the game was stopped with the Loons still batting in the seventh, two on and two out. The rain continued and the game was declared a final after a 46 minute delay.

The Dragons finished the night with just four hits. Thompson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and a stolen base.

Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa (1-2) was charged with the loss. He worked three innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons host Great Lakes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in the last game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark. James Proctor (4-2, 4.54) will start for Dayton.

On the Air: Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).

