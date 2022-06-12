ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dragons lose rain-shortened game to Loons

By Tom Nichols
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cv9XQ_0g89PGzv00

DAYTON, Ohio—The Great Lakes Loons scored three runs in the top of the first inning and went on to a 5-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The game was shortened by rain to six and one-half innings.

A crowd of 7,951 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons fell to 36-19 on the season. They remain in first place, four and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 11 games to play in the first half season. The Dragons “magic number” to eliminate Great Lakes from the first half playoff race remained at seven (any combination of Dayton wins and Great Lakes losses totaling seven over the final 11 games would eliminate Great Lakes). The Dragons “magic number” to eliminate third place Lake County is five.

Game Recap: The Dragons fell behind 4-0 early when Great Lakes scored three runs in the first and another in the third. Dayton could not get their offense rolling over the early innings, collecting just one hit over the first five frames. In the bottom of the sixth, Dayton’s Justice Thompson led off with a single and went to second on Elly De La Cruz’s hit. Two batters later, Nick Quintana lined a single to left to drive in both runners and cut the deficit to 4-2.

Great Lakes plated a run in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead, and the game was stopped with the Loons still batting in the seventh, two on and two out. The rain continued and the game was declared a final after a 46 minute delay.

The Dragons finished the night with just four hits. Thompson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and a stolen base.

Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa (1-2) was charged with the loss. He worked three innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons host Great Lakes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in the last game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark. James Proctor (4-2, 4.54) will start for Dayton.

On the Air: Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

AES Ohio: Power could be out for 2 days in Champaign Co.

If you need shelter, Champaign County EMA suggested that you try to relocate with family or friends. If you are unable to relocate, citizens with medical concerns can take shelter at the North Lewisburg Municipal Building located at 60 E. Maple St. All others can take shelter at Triad Middle School located at 7941 Brush Lake Rd.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Thompson Township, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Lakes Loons#The Dayton Dragons
WDTN

Premier Health gives tips for water safety in the heat

"Dehydration affects your ability to react. Some people, when they get very dehydrated, are going to have slower reaction times. They are going to be sleepy and tired. They are not going to have the same ability to respond to react to any of those emergencies," Colón said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Alzheimer’s Association offers extreme heat advice

Today, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 200,000 in Ohio. Taking measures during extreme heat can prevent injuries and help a person with dementia feel more relaxed and less overwhelmed.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Fire, utility crews prepared to work in extreme heat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department and AES Ohio had a plan in place to beat the heat before crews responded to calls Tuesday. Tuesday Dayton fire crews battled flames at the Mendelson’s outlet building. Dayton Fire Department Chief Jeff Lykins said it’s crucial to protect firefighters, who already work in heavy protective […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Righteous Brothers to Perform at Rose Music Center

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – What a privilege we had chatting with Mr. Bill Medley from the Righteous Brothers. They will be coming to perform at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on June 25th. Click here to learn more about the performance and ticket information!
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy