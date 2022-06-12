ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands Attend Troy Aikman's 'Highway To Henryetta' Music Festival

By News On 6
 4 days ago
A music festival in Henryetta put on by Troy Aikman drew huge crowds from all over the state Saturday.

Thousands of people came out to the first-of-its-kind event in Henryetta.

"I mean it’s cool to see something in a tiny town like this," said Attendee Tyler Henderson, who lives in Henryetta.

"It’s pretty awesome, not a lot like this happens in Henryetta," Austin Green, another Henryetta attendee said.

The show was put on by NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who is from Henryetta. Aikman's goal was to give back to the community that raised him.

"When Troy Aikman came down to the school he said a lot of this money was going towards the school and toward the town itself. Not just vendors here, vendors there, kinda help support the community," Green said.

Henryetta Mayor Jennifer Munholland says it's hard to put into words just how big the festival is for the city.

“It is the most magnificent feeling that I can even begin to put into words. Look! I mean it is huge," she said in front of a stage.

"It is going to make the biggest impact on our economy that anybody has ever seen in the history of this city.”

Organizers estimate roughly 10,000 people came out to the festival.

