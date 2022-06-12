ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rangers eliminated after 2-1 loss to Lightning in Game 6

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0g88y7FN00 Steven Stamkos scored two goals and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night.

Stamkos put the Lightning ahead for good in the third period just 21 seconds after New York's Frank Vatrano scored on the power play with the Lightning captain in the penalty box for holding.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat assisted on the winner with 6 1/2 minutes left, with the puck deflecting off Stamkos' knee into the net after Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped the initial shot. Stamkos also scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle midway through the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 20 saves for the Lightning, who won the series 4-2 - rattling off four straight victories after losing the first two games on the road - to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche.

Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver.

The Lightning are the first team to make three consecutive appearances in the Cup Final since Edmonton did it from 1983-85. They are trying to become the first to win three straight championships since the New York Islanders claimed four in a row from 1980-83.

The Rangers, down 3-2 in a series for the third straight round, were 5-0 in elimination games this postseason before Saturday night.

The only teams to win six or more elimination games in a single postseason were the 1975 New York Islanders (eight), 2014 Los Angeles Kings (seven) and 2003 Minnesota Wild (six).

The Rangers dropped three of the first four games before winning three straight elimination games to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening round. They lost the first two on the road at Carolina before rebounding to oust the Hurricanes in seven games to reach the East final.

It was a totally different story Saturday night, with the Lightning limiting New York's scoring opportunities while outshooting the Rangers 31-21.

Vasilevskiy went long stretches without being tested. He faced just seven shots in the opening period, six in the second and eight in the third.

Shesterkin, meanwhile, stopped 29 of 31 shots and made big save after big save to give New York a chance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 New York Rangers who won’t be back next season

Which New York Rangers won’t be returning to the club next season?. The Rangers were one of the better teams in the league during the 2022 season, finishing second in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference just two games behind the Hurricanes. The Rangers finished the year with a 52-24 record in the regular season and a +47 goal differential.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko gets brutally honest on being scratched in Game 6 vs. Lightning

The New York Rangers saw their season slip away in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals as they failed to generate enough offense to take down the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gerard Gallant surprisingly opted to keep Kaapo Kakko on the bench for the elimination game, in favor of playing the (significantly) injured Ryan Strome. […] The post Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko gets brutally honest on being scratched in Game 6 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Areas the Rangers Must Improve Next Season

An unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Final ended with the New York Rangers falling to the defending Stanley Cup champion, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in six games. As the Lightning’s play showed during their four straight victories, the Rangers are not at their level yet – but they can be. For a team that was in the midst of a rebuild just 12 months ago, they are close to reaching that level.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Denver, NY
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

Brayden Point’s Return Gives Lightning Added Boost in Stanley Cup Final

As the Tampa Bay Lightning embark on their third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final, and their fourth trip since 2015, they did so in an improbable way — without star center Brayden Point. He was injured during Game 7 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and has slowly been working his way back.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
tvinsider.com

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 TV Schedule: Lightning vs. Avalanche

The quest for a Stanley Cup three-peat continues for Tampa Bay Lightning, but they’ve got a mountain to climb in the Colorado Avalanche. The Eastern Conference champion Lightning face the Western Conference champion Avalanche in the best-of-seven-game Stanley Cup Final series beginning Wednesday, June 15. Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Yardbarker

Rangers’ 2021-22 Season Is a Big Step in the Right Direction

The New York Rangers’ 2021-22 season came to a heartbreaking end with their 2-1 loss in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay lightning. Though they fell short of their ultimate goal, this group deserves credit for making the transition from rebuilding to contending and making a deep postseason run. They have come a long way over the course of this season and they are in a much better position than they were one year ago.
NHL
FOX Sports

Signs Point to Lightning star returning for Cup Final Game 1

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point looked like himself on the ice Tuesday, just a month after being unable to skate when his right leg crumbled beneath him and he needed help to hobble off the rink. Point appeared ready to return from a significant right leg injury that knocked him out...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The Stanley Cup Final#The Colorado Avalanche
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy