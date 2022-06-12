Beware of fake texts offering free gifts, Better Business Bureau warns

Here's a quick tip on gift offers.

The Better Business Bureau says to be on the lookout for scam texts offering free gifts.

This is how it works: You receive a text message that says something like, "Your bill is paid. Thanks, here's a gift for you." A link to an unfamiliar website follows this message.

They are fakes. The goal of this new scam is to get your personal information, which puts you at risk for identity theft.

Don't click on links from strangers: Scammers will use links promising an exciting offer as part of a phishing scam. They want to elicit an emotional response from you, so you'll click on the link without thinking.

If you accidentally click - and the unfamiliar link leads you to a website asking you to "confirm your identity" - don't enter any personal information

Call the company directly: If you think the message came from a company you do business with, call them directly before you click. Keep in mind that businesses need your permission to send you text messages. If you never opted in to receive text messages from a company, the text is probably a scam

And as always, Use good judgment. If you get a message promising you'll receive an amazing gift for free, it's probably a scam.