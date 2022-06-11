ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunkhannock, PA

Three WVC teams vying for trips to title games in Monday’s state semifinals

By John Erzar
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Hazleton Area’s Bryce Molinaro, a St. John’s recruit, leads a powerful Cougars batting order that features numerous Division I recruit. The Cougars play Bethlehem Liberty at 4 p.m. Monday in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals at Creekview Park in Stroudsburg. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

The Wyoming Valley Conference has sent a softball team to play for a PIAA state championship in each of the last six seasons. Five WVC baseball squads have also played for state titles in that span.

Now three teams — two in softball and one in baseball — try to keep the WVC’s streak alive when they play in state semifinals on Monday.

Tunkhannock softball is trying to get back to the title game for a second consecutive year and a third time in school history. Pittston Area softball and Hazleton Area baseball have never had the opportunity. All three teams appear favored on Monday from one extend to another.

Tickets are $8 and available online only at piaa.org. The times and dates for the championship games could change to accommodate schools with gradation ceremonies. Any changes won’t be known until the finals are set.

Hazleton Area (22-1) vs. Bethlehem Liberty (25-2)

PIAA 6A Baseball Semifinals

4 p.m. Monday, Creekview Park, Stroudsburg

First things first. The field is the home of East Stroudsburg University’s baseball team. Now on to the game itself.

District 11 champion Bethlehem Liberty is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2002 when the Hurricanes went on to play for the Class 3A championship. They made it to this point by defeating defending state champion La Salle College 10-2 in the quarterfinals.

Liberty has some outstanding pitching headed by sophomore Noah Gyauch-Quirk. The 6-f00t-2 righty has thrown 43.1 innings and has struck out 69. The most impressive stat is his ERA of 0.00. Yep, he hasn’t surrendered an earned run all season and opponents have just one unearned run against him. According to perfectgame.org, his fastball has topped out at 84 mph. There are a couple impressive fallback options as well.

Gyauch-Quirk leads the hitting as well with a .388 average. JC Spinosa (.376), Brayden Gonzalez (.371), Ayden Zabala (.367) and Reece D’Amico (.364) also sport high averages. All are underclassmen, so Liberty could be heard from again in 2023.

D2 champ Hazleton Area is in the semifinal for the first time in school history after routing Emmaus 12-0 in five innings. Brett Antolick and Bryce Molinaro homered as the Cougars banged out 13 hits, including six for extra bases. They’ve outscored their opponents 250-35.

Nick Biasi, a Florida State recruit, pitched a complete game vs. Emmaus. Monday’s pitching chores, if coach Russ Canzler sticks to his blueprint, will be to start UConn recruit Kyle Peters with Texas A&M recruit Antolick next up if required.

The winner plays for the state title against either D3 champion Warrick (21-2) or D3 third seed Cumberland Valley (18-6) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Penn State.

Tunkhannock (19-6) vs. Villa Joseph Marie (20-3)

PIAA 4A Softball Semifinal

4 p.m. Monday, Patriots Park, Allentown

District 2 champion Tunkhannock hit like the team everyone expected in its 10-0 win over Archbishop Wood in the quarterfinals. Gabby Wood had three RBI while Kaya Hannon, Sydney Huff and Hannah James had two RBI each.

Everyone in the batting order contributed in one way or another, just like last year when the Tigers played for the state crown. That hasn’t always been the case this season, but the late-season offensive surge bodes well going into the game with D1 champ Villa Joseph Marie.

VJM pitcher Leah Pagno has an impressive 1.78 ERA, but her strikeout-to-inning ratio is very low. So if Tunkhannock can keep its bats going and put the ball in play, good things should happen.

The Jems have plenty of hitting with Ava Tsiouplis (.551), Allison Bryne (.548), Rebecca Minnichbach (.538), Maria Gordon (.443) and Morgan Murphy (.404). Tsiouplis has five home runs while Bryne and Minnichbach have two each.

Whether they can outslug Tunkhannock is debatable. Hannon, Tunkhannock’s pitcher, threw a one-hitter vs. Wood and has 198 strikeouts in 138.2 innings.

VJM is in the semifinals for a third time, with the other two coming in 1996 and 1997. One of the Jems’ three losses this season was 10-6 to Wood back on May 11.

The winner plays either District 9 champ Clearfield (20-3) or District 7 champ Beaver Area (21-0) for the state championship at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State. Beaver Area defeated Tunkhannock 5-4 in nine innings in the state title game a year ago.

Pittston Area (23-0) vs. Oxford (16-10)

PIAA 5A Softball Semifinals

6 p.m. Monday, Patriots Park, Allentown

District 1 runner-up Oxford entered the state playoffs with the worst record among the 16 teams vying for the Class 5A championship. The program was also making its inaugural appearance in the state tournament. So just being there should have been considered a success for the Hornets.

Instead, Oxford finds itself in the semifinals after a 7-3 upset of District 1 champion Exeter Township. Final stats aren’t easily accessible, but Molly Friel and McKenna Frank were both hitting above .500 at midseason. Hannah Aker and Angela Beadle were above .400. Friel and Aker each had two RBI in the Exeter Township win.

Oxford pitcher Cece Figueroa has been effective, but doesn’t record strikeouts in bundles. However, Oxford has been on a roll and has won eight of its last nine games.

D2 champ Pittston Area has been on a mission since being knocked off in the district semifinals in 2021. The Patriots have been on the brink of elimination twice — in a 1-0 win over West Scranton for the district championship and in a 3-2 victory over defending state champ Lampeter-Strasburg in the state quarterfinals.

Both victories contained a common thread displayed throughout the season. The pitching of Gianna Adams, a sophomore with over 200 career strikeouts, was outstanding and the hitting was timely. Bella Giardina slugged a homer for the game’s only run against West Scranton and Tori Para’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh clinched the Lampeter-Strasburg win.

The winner plays either District 7 champ Armstrong (22-4) or District 7 runner-up Penn Trafford (20-3) for the state championship at 4 p.m. Thursday at Penn State.

Times Leader

Times Leader

