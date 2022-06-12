ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

10-Year-Old Autistic Boy Found, Reunited With Family

By Renee Schmiedeberg
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10-year-old autistic boy who was reported...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Missing 3-year-old boy Harry Kkonde found dead in Lowell pond day after disappearance

LOWELL - Harry Kkonde, a missing 3-year-old Lowell boy, was found dead in shallow water a day after he was reported missing from his babysitter's home and a massive search was launched.Harry's body was discovered Wednesday afternoon, more than a day after he went missing from the house on Freda Lane in the Pawtucketville section of the city Tuesday. He was found by a State Police dive team in a pond at Ronald Perron's farm, not far from the home in Lowell. "I don't cry too much but boy it really was a shock," Perron said. "I never thought that they...
LOWELL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
The Independent

Leiland-James Corkill: Foster mother who shook baby to death filmed pulling faces as distressed child cries

A foster mother who shook to death a baby she was hoping to adopt videoed herself pulling faces while a child lay crying in a hospital bed, it has emerged.Laura Castle, 38, was found guilty of murdering 13-month-old Leiland-James Corkill last week after a court heard she had “leathered” the child, who suffered fatal head injuries.New footage shows the former care worker making bizarre expressions at a camera while a child, who is not Leiland-James, can be heard crying nearby.In other videos, Leiland-James can be seen sobbing uncontrollably as Castle attempts to “shush” him, while in another she wipes...
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

3 dead in San Jose triple shooting; investigated as possible murder-suicide

SAN JOSE -- An investigation is underway into a triple fatal shooting in North San Jose early Sunday morning that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.San Jose Police officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities will be released by the coroner's office pending confirmation and notification of family.According to a preliminary investigation, the adult male suspect and an adult female were in the midst of a domestic dispute in the parking lot when an uninvolved male attempted to intervene. The suspect then shot the uninvolved male and then shot the woman.The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year. Police will provide additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Sgt. Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or by emailing Barragan at 4106@sanjose.gov or Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autistic
Nationwide Report

Female pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)

Female pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)Nationwide Report. A female pedestrian lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Chula Vista while the driver involved still remains at large. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision took place at about 11:22 p.m. in the 500 block of Naples Street [...]
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy