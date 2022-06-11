Check out these seven small golf businesses that are on the rise

Photo: Trap Golf

Golf is a growing industry but it can be tough to spread brand awareness as a new business.

Many times, there are other companies making similar products. The key is to be able to show off their own unique flair.

Golfweek has rounded up a list of small businesses that are making a name for themselves in the golf fashion and accessory space. Golf fashion has made serious strides over the years and these brands are helping modernize golf. Check them out below.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage

Cravin' Golf

Cravin’ Golf towels and apparel. (Cravin’ Golf)

Cravin’ Golf is bringing bright prints and fun colors to the course. Known for electric golf bags, headcovers, apparel, accessories and golf towels, Cravin’ Golf creates resort-like prints that are eye-catching and bring a level of swagger to the course.

Iliac Golf

Quentin Hill, CEO of Iliac Golf. (Iliac Golf)

Iliac Golf has recently changed ownership to San Diego State golf team member Quentin Hill. Iliac specializes in leather headcovers, leather goods, apparel and accessories which are handmade in Carlsbad, California. They pride themselves on quality, buttery fabrics and expedited shipping.

Lohla Sport

Lohla Sport was found by Lisa O’Hurley (right) and has partnered with LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam. (Photo: Lohla Sport)

Lohla Sport was founded by longtime golf-industry executive Lisa O’Hurley. Lohla is a premium ladies’ golf-lifestyle brand based in Los Angeles with a twist on European style. The brand takes classy styles and adds playful elements using high quality stretch fabrics. Lohla Sport can be found in more than 300 country clubs across America and recently partnered with golf legend, Annika Sorenstam.

Oscar Bravo Golf

Oscar Bravo Golf hoodie. (Photo: Oscar Bravo Golf)

Oscar Bravo Golf is shedding a humorous light on golf. They make T-shirts, hoodies and hats to show how funny golf can be. Their streetwear style apparel is relatable with different sayings and jokes and is sure to get people talking.

Prio Golf

Prio Golf The Dress It Up, Dress It Down Skort. (Photo: Claire Oswald)

Prio Golf believes in bringing functional styles to the golf course. They have taken athletic fabrics and designs and transformed them with golf features suitable for the course. Prio Golf’s featured item is a golf skort. It looks like shorts from the back but a skirt from the front. They have added pockets, a tee holder and under lining for maximum functionality.

Students Golf

Better Swing Bureau Crew Sweater. (Photo: Student Golf)

Students Golf is all about taking vintage streetwear styles and revamping them with a bold, jovial look. Students Golf has apparel with vintage graphics and humorous sayings on them that are subtle but clever. They are the perfect items to wear during a range session or your daily errands.

Trap Golf

Trap Golf campaign image. (Photo: Trap Golf)

Founder Aaron Munn started Trap Golf with the goal to unite people, golf and art. Trap Golf is an apparel brand that wants to prove that golf can be as “dope” as any other sport. Most of the apparel is designed for a streetwear style with hoodies and shirts in hopes to spread this message. Alongside Aaron Munn, co-founder Wayne Birch and co-owner Roger Steele have used their love for pop culture to create designs that push the limits of the traditional golf stereotype through fashion.