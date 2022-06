A Google AI has convinced an engineer at the company that it has become sentient – and has shared the chats that were able to convince him.The engineer’s claims have already proven incredibly controversial, among experts who suggest that there is no evidence that the system is anything like sentient. While it is undeniably able to give complex and precise answers to specific questions, it is much less clear that suggests anything about the computer really being able to think or understand in any way that suggests it has a consciousness.Nonetheless, the chat logs shared by the engineer – Blake Lemoine,...

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO