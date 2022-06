Britney Spears’s mother Lynne Spears has shared a post about her daughter’s wedding, which she was not invited to.Britney and Sam Asghari got married at a ceremony at the singer’s home in Los Angeles on Thursday (9 June).The star told her fans she had been so nervous ahead of the wedding that she “had a panic attack”.While the wedding was attended by stars such as Madonna and Paris Hilton – and dramatically crashed by Britney’s ex-husband – Britney’s mother, father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn are not believed to have been invited, due to relations between them being strained...

