Always one to capitalize off a little press coming her way, Reby Hardy has come out swinging against people claiming she and Matt are enablers of Jeff Hardy’s alleged DUI. It’s been well-documented that Hardy was arrested for DUI as well as Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked and Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License on Monday morning. Due to this, he has been suspended without pay from All Elite Wrestling until he successfully completes rehab and “maintains his sobriety.”

