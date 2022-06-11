ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

16U Bullpups off to strong start to summer season

McPherson Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCPHERSON – The McPherson 16 and under summer baseball team seems to have...

www.mcphersonsentinel.com

Hutch Post

Winners told in City Team Golf Championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final round of the City Team Golf Championship wrapped up at Carey Park on Sunday. Saturday's round was played at Crazyhorse Golf Course. The father son duo of Bryce and Brock Southern are your 2022 champions. They shot rounds of 64 and 76. Terry McDowell...
HUTCHINSON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat: Zach Wittenberg heads to K-State

It’s not every day you’re good enough to play for your childhood team. It’s also not every day you get that opportunity to play for your favorite childhood team. For El Dorado and Butler’s Zach Wittenberg, all of his hard work over the last half decade is paying off as he’ll get to play football at Kansas State University.
EL DORADO, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend welcomes Rocky Mountain Race Week drivers

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Great Bend, is excited to welcome drag racers to town this upcoming weekend for the Rocky Mountain Race Week! The public is invited to a special welcome event at Jack Kilby Square starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
GREAT BEND, KS
Mcpherson, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Mcpherson, KS
KSN News

Kansas State adds veteran guard from transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Arkansas and Arkansas State University guard Desi Sills has committed to Kansas State University, according to his social media feeds. Sills committed to Kansas State after entering the transfer portal on March 31. He takes the ninth spot on an almost brand-new roster, with only two faces from last season, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Some strong storms for south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Symphony in the Flint Hills cut short as severe weather loomed

BAZAAR — The theme of the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event was, ironically, "Weather in the Flint Hills." More than 7,000 people gathered Saturday in the emerald-green Irma’s Pasture just west of Bazaar in Chase County. Only a few hours later, the crowd became a seething exodus to the parking lots when the symphony performance was canceled due to weather concerns shortly before intermission.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Day 1: Kansas wheat harvest report

The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
KANSAS STATE
#Schroeder#Mcpherson High School
Hutch Post

Farmers Market senior sign up begins Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sign up for the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) begins Tuesday in Hutchinson. The program’s application process in Reno County will again be conducted by telephone only and no walk-ins will be accepted. To apply, call 620-694–2911 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmuscatine.com

Recent rains didn’t help wheat crop for Kansas farmer who expects poor yields

Recent rains didn’t help wheat crop for Kansas farmer who expects poor yields. A Central-Kansas farmer says recent rain events were too little too late for his wheat crop. Keith Miller of Barton County tells Brownfield harvest should start this week and isn’t expecting bumper crop because of persistent drought. “The wheat doesn’t look too bad for what it’s been through. It’s really suffered. The biggest headache we’re going to have is a lot of it is only 8 to 10 inches high and it’s not going to be fun to cut.”
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Bagel Haus is out, Baker’s Haus is in

As of June 1, a new owner took over Bagel Haus at 8641 W. 13th St. The bagel shop which sits at the end point of Tyler Pointe shopping center has been open since 2017. With the new ownership, significant changes are coming down the pipeline. To start things off, they are changing their name to Baker’s Haus. As you can guess, by the rebranding, that means new items will soon be added to the menu.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Campgrounds shut down after the storm

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Storm damage has led to cancellations for campers headed to River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds near Manhattan. KSNT 27 NEWS Weather Officials announced Tuesday morning that those three areas will be closed following storms moving through the area last weekend. River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas ranchers struggling to keep up with added operating costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cost of feeding livestock is getting more expensive for Kansas ranchers with some of the added costs getting passed on to consumers at the grocery store. With the current situation, livestock prices are something many Kansas ranchers are struggling to afford. “We’re definitely not capturing...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

WEATHER: John Redmond Reservoir releasing over 12,800 cubic feet per second after four rounds of flooding upstream

Flooding is over, but two reservoirs managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers are sending a lot of water downstream and keeping river levels higher than normal to a degree. John Redmond Reservoir is over 23 feet higher than normal, so it is now releasing almost 13,000 cubic feet of water per second. The lake is now less than five feet below the top of its flood pool. It’s still about 17 feet below the top of the dam itself.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

No heat relief in sight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hot weather is here to stay with summer-like humidity making matters worse. A heat advisory starting at 1 PM covers most of Kansas. Heat indices from 105 to 110 could result in dangerous medical conditions- like heat illness and heat stroke, if you’re exposed to the heat for prolonged periods of time. Actual temperatures this afternoon will range from 95 to 105, under mostly sunny skies. The only relief may be a few passing storms later today across far western Kansas. Storms will develop around 4 PM and move into NW-Kansas between 5-7 PM, with the potential of producing severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threat with these storms. Expect storms to quickly diminish around midnight.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Commentary: 5 Ways To Improve The Wichita River Festival

Let’s talk about one of the most polarizing events in town, the Wichita River Festival. So many people complained about the event. I’m a believer in the complaints are valid if your intention is you want the event to improve. Some just want to see the world burn down, while others truly want a better Wichita.
WICHITA, KS

