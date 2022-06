New York State (WRGB) — A major drug bust Wednesday put a stop to an operation that authorities say ran from the Hudson Valley to Saratoga Springs and led to the indictments of 12 people and the seizure of large quantities of drugs and weapons. The 11-month long investigation was nicknamed operation GTL--for guns, trafficking and laundering--and it included hundreds of hours of surveillance and cell phone wiretapping that was made especially challenging because officials say the defendants used codes in their dealings--like the word girl for cocaine and blueberries for heroin pills.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO