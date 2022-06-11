Bullpups spark Team White to All-Star win

BELOIT, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - For the 21st time, the annual 8-man all start games went down Saturday in Beloit, with the East and West side splitting the two games. In the early game for Division 1, the East side jumped out to a commanding 36-0 halftime lead, one that grew to as much as 42 points before the West made a valiant comeback effort. That came up just short, however, with the East proving to be too much in a 54-30 win. Sedan graduate Brec Long did a little bit of everything for the East, rushing for an all-star game record 6 touchdowns, four of those coming in the first half. In total, the East’s starting QB rushed for 242 yards, while his teammate Dylan Hynes from Solomon came up just shy of hitting the century mark on the ground with 98 rush yards.

