Manhattan, KS

Bullpups spark Team White to All-Star win

McPherson Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kansas – The magical ride of the 2022 McPherson Bullpup baseball...

www.mcphersonsentinel.com

butlercountytimesgazette.com

El Dorado Walnuts baseball score 26 in run-rule win over McPherson Pipeliners

Sometimes, a new team can take a few games to get acclimated to their new opponents and surroundings. For the El Dorado Walnuts, that took about a week. The Walnuts, in only their fourth game as a franchise, dropped 26 runs in the 26-12 win over McPherson on Monday night, finishing the game in only seven innings.
EL DORADO, KS
catchitkansas.com

8-Man All Star Games held in Beloit

BELOIT, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - For the 21st time, the annual 8-man all start games went down Saturday in Beloit, with the East and West side splitting the two games. In the early game for Division 1, the East side jumped out to a commanding 36-0 halftime lead, one that grew to as much as 42 points before the West made a valiant comeback effort. That came up just short, however, with the East proving to be too much in a 54-30 win. Sedan graduate Brec Long did a little bit of everything for the East, rushing for an all-star game record 6 touchdowns, four of those coming in the first half. In total, the East’s starting QB rushed for 242 yards, while his teammate Dylan Hynes from Solomon came up just shy of hitting the century mark on the ground with 98 rush yards.
BELOIT, KS
Hutch Post

Winners told in City Team Golf Championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final round of the City Team Golf Championship wrapped up at Carey Park on Sunday. Saturday's round was played at Crazyhorse Golf Course. The father son duo of Bryce and Brock Southern are your 2022 champions. They shot rounds of 64 and 76. Terry McDowell...
HUTCHINSON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat: Zach Wittenberg heads to K-State

It’s not every day you’re good enough to play for your childhood team. It’s also not every day you get that opportunity to play for your favorite childhood team. For El Dorado and Butler’s Zach Wittenberg, all of his hard work over the last half decade is paying off as he’ll get to play football at Kansas State University.
EL DORADO, KS
State
Kansas State
Mcpherson, KS
Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
KSNT News

Former K-State coach hired at Northern Illinois

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A former K-State basketball assistant coach is headed to Northern Illinois University. Shane Southwell was an assistant coach on Bruce Weber’s staff at Kansas State for the last two seasons. He was also a graduate assistant for the Wildcats from 2017-2019. He played for Coach Weber in Manhattan from 2010-2014. He helped get […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Kansas State adds veteran guard from transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Arkansas and Arkansas State University guard Desi Sills has committed to Kansas State University, according to his social media feeds. Sills committed to Kansas State after entering the transfer portal on March 31. He takes the ninth spot on an almost brand-new roster, with only two faces from last season, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Two Great Bend baseball teams win state titles

Great Bend Bombers 12u and 14u teams combined for 12 wins and a perfect weekend to each win their respective division at the AA Perfect Game Midwest State Tournament held in Kansas City this past weekend. The 12u coached by Zack Kaiser started pool play with a pair of victories...
GREAT BEND, KS
#Seniors#Pit Stop#Mcpherson Bullpup#Kabc All State
Great Bend Post

Great Bend welcomes Rocky Mountain Race Week drivers

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Great Bend, is excited to welcome drag racers to town this upcoming weekend for the Rocky Mountain Race Week! The public is invited to a special welcome event at Jack Kilby Square starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt

Conversation surrounds locks as safety remains top priority for Wichita schools. In Kansas’ largest district, Wichita school administrators this summer continue to emphasize safety as a top priority. Updated: 3 hours ago. The family of the 17-year-old who died while in JIAC custody is moving forward with legal action...
WICHITA, KS
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Kansas — our nosy neighbor?

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that there are two sections of Colorado Politics that I especially like: the Out West round up and the Court Crawl. The later offers up a very interesting story about law enforcement to our east, in the great state of Kansas. As initially...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KWCH.com

Some strong storms for south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Bagel Haus is out, Baker’s Haus is in

As of June 1, a new owner took over Bagel Haus at 8641 W. 13th St. The bagel shop which sits at the end point of Tyler Pointe shopping center has been open since 2017. With the new ownership, significant changes are coming down the pipeline. To start things off, they are changing their name to Baker’s Haus. As you can guess, by the rebranding, that means new items will soon be added to the menu.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

1920s plane known for changing air travel lands in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The roaring 20s recently made a special visit to the City of Wichita, offering passengers a trip to the past. A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor plane, best known for redefining world travel and marking the beginning of commercial flight, is touring the country, inviting people to learn and share in the spirit […]
WICHITA, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Alyson Acklin Leaving KAKE: Where Is the Kansas News Anchor Going?

Wichita, Kansas, residents have started their mornings with Alyson Acklin on Good Morning Kansas and Good Morning KAKEland. But that’s soon coming to an end in June 2022. Alyson Acklin announced she is leaving KAKE and Kansas. Her followers and viewers naturally want to know where she is going next. Some saw this coming as the news anchor and her husband shared some personal news as well. That left many to wonder who Alyson Acklin’s husband is. Here’s what she said about leaving KAKE.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Tornado from Saturday night storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS

