Maryland Weather: Sunday Storms Could Come With Heavy Downpours And Flooding

By Bob Turk
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s weather team is issuing an Alert Day for Sunday due to the risk of heavy downpours and possibly even flooding.

These downpours should appear by late morning and afternoon.

Showers and storms forming now in the upper Midwest are forecast to propagate to the south and east overnight.

These showers may reach Maryland by morning on Sunday. It is possible for them to arrive in a scattered fashion.

The center of the severe storms has raised the threat of severe storms in the Baltimore area from marginal to slight, which is now a level two out of the five levels used to calculate the risk of severe storms.

WJZ’s weather reporters will be keeping their eyes on the sky and radar tomorrow to keep everyone informed in case any of those storms become severe.

The temperature will reach the low 80s prior to the storm.

Monday will be warmer with a high of near 90 degrees expected.

Yet another thunderstorm and rain threat will arrive late Monday night or Tuesday morning too.

