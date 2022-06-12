UFC 275 card: Teixeira vs Prochazka and all fights this weekend

Two title fights will top the bill at UFC 275 this weekend, with a rematch of an instant classic also set for the card in Singapore.

In the main event, 42-year-old Glover Teixeira (33-7) makes his first defence of the light heavyweight gold, as the second-oldest champion in UFC history takes on Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). The Czech challenger has surged to a title shot but, at 29, is already vastly experienced and has held belts in other promotions.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) puts the women’s flyweight title on the line against Taila Santos (19-1), who is seeking to put an end to “Bullet”’s dominance atop the division.

Before those bouts, Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) square off in a rematch of what is widely considered to be the best women’s fight in UFC history – and one of the greatest ever in the promotion, full stop.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 275.

When is it?

UFC 275 takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday 11 June.

The early prelims will start at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 12 June. The main card then begins at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Teixeira – 13/8; Prochazka – 4/9.

Shevchenko – 1/7; Santos – 4/1.

Zhang – 8/15; Jedrzejczyk – 11/8.

Via Betfair .

Full card

Main card

Glover Teixeira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via second-round knockout (2:24)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via first-round TKO (punches, 2:32)

Prelims

Josh Culibao def. SeungWoo Choi via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via first-round knockout (punch, 1:14)

Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kyung Ho Kang def. Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via first-round knockout (punches, 1:22)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)