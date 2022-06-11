Goated: Cedars Retirement Community welcomes in nature’s lawnmower

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Competition is beginning to get a new hotel built in Hutchinson. "We have met with three, at least three, hotel developers recently," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "There's no secret that we have a shortage of hotel rooms to serve the events that come to Hutch."
As of June 1, a new owner took over Bagel Haus at 8641 W. 13th St. The bagel shop which sits at the end point of Tyler Pointe shopping center has been open since 2017. With the new ownership, significant changes are coming down the pipeline. To start things off, they are changing their name to Baker’s Haus. As you can guess, by the rebranding, that means new items will soon be added to the menu.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sign up for the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) begins Tuesday in Hutchinson. The program’s application process in Reno County will again be conducted by telephone only and no walk-ins will be accepted. To apply, call 620-694–2911 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce said the progress toward a new industrial park south of South Hutchinson has begun with the first land purchase. "The doors were opened to this conversation by a local businessperson who also cares deeply about Reno County...
HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination. The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it....
(Twitter/@Pimacountyfair) Have you ever had deep fried Oreos along with alligator on a stick? No?! We haven’t either, but as we quickly approach the start of Summer, questions like these will need to be asked whilem making a trip to the State Fair. So, come hungry and bring an extra pair of sweatpants/shorts, because we’re going to share with you some sweet finds of this year’s most popular treats at the County Fair.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 40 dogs have been taken from an animal hoarding situation in central Wichita. Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL), with the help of the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (BBRH), took the initiative to help the man and his 43 beagle-mixes. “He wanted […]
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Great Bend, is excited to welcome drag racers to town this upcoming weekend for the Rocky Mountain Race Week! The public is invited to a special welcome event at Jack Kilby Square starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Adam Stewart, Neighborhood Development Coordinator for Hutch Rec, believes the neighborhood work that has been done in SW Bricktown since its establishment helped them know how to navigate the city process to make their voices heard on the solution to the Woodie Seat Freeway. Southwest Bricktown,...
TOPEKA – Kansas Tourism has released a new Story Series episode, this time showcasing Kansas barbecue pit masters and mouth-watering smoked meat from across the state. One of the featured pit masters is Ryan Collum from Roy’s Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson. You can watch the video here!
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will have the opportunity Tuesday to be the first to publicly talk about a potentially large hotel complex project that is seeking a relatively small pool of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county. The project being contemplated, according to...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's now been over three months since the Cottonwood Complex fire and Reno County VOAD is continuing to come alongside those who are recovering from the damage to their lives. "Myself and Megan at the Salvation Army, the two of us are visiting with people every...
A second Tacos tj 664 is headed to 3526 N. Rock Road in the former Emperor’s Grill space. The announcement was made earlier this year and an update was given last night on the grand opening date. Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 14 when they officially open to...
Investigators are trying to find out who dumped puppies on the side of a road in Sumner County. A staff member of the Wellington Humane Society Serving Sumner County was walking on 60th street – south of town. She found four puppies in a trap. The dogs were covered in fleas and ticks, emaciated and underweight. The humane society writes on Facebook the dogs were full of parasites and dehydrated. They believe the dogs were in heat and storms for a couple of days. A veterinarian is working to get these puppies healthy, and then, they’ll be up for adoption.
Organizers of the annual Symphony in the Flint Hills say their emergency action plan worked successfully to keep around 7,000 people safe from a powerful incoming storm. Event organizers had been tracking the storm complex as it formed. Once it became apparent the storm was headed towards Chase County, organizers made the call to activate an emergency action plan, had all the needed personnel in place to execute the plan within 15 minutes and started evacuating all the concertgoers to their vehicles. Significant damge to tents and poles has been reported, but nobody was injured.
Recent rains didn’t help wheat crop for Kansas farmer who expects poor yields. A Central-Kansas farmer says recent rain events were too little too late for his wheat crop. Keith Miller of Barton County tells Brownfield harvest should start this week and isn’t expecting bumper crop because of persistent drought. “The wheat doesn’t look too bad for what it’s been through. It’s really suffered. The biggest headache we’re going to have is a lot of it is only 8 to 10 inches high and it’s not going to be fun to cut.”
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Storm damage has led to cancellations for campers headed to River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds near Manhattan. KSNT 27 NEWS Weather Officials announced Tuesday morning that those three areas will be closed following storms moving through the area last weekend. River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds […]
