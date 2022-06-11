Goated: Cedars Retirement Community welcomes in nature’s lawnmower

Investigators are trying to find out who dumped puppies on the side of a road in Sumner County. A staff member of the Wellington Humane Society Serving Sumner County was walking on 60th street – south of town. She found four puppies in a trap. The dogs were covered in fleas and ticks, emaciated and underweight. The humane society writes on Facebook the dogs were full of parasites and dehydrated. They believe the dogs were in heat and storms for a couple of days. A veterinarian is working to get these puppies healthy, and then, they’ll be up for adoption.

SUMNER COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO