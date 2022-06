Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You might think cotton is the best cooling option in the summer, but it has got a major contender in 2022 — bamboo sheets are a sustainable and more breathable material that wicks moisture and has thermo-regulating qualities. That means that it prevents you from overheating at night, which will in turn increase the quality of your sleep. Unlike other materials like cotton, bamboo doesn’t need pesticides in order to grow, and it...

LIFESTYLE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO