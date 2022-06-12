ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Downed tree knocks out power in Johnstown and Ferndale

By Crispin Havener
WJAC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A downed tree left people in parts of Johnstown and Ferndale in the dark for much of the...

wjactv.com

WTAJ

Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle hay shed fire in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A fire inside a hay shed kept firefighters busy for hours overnight in Westmoreland County.The fire broke out along Bergman Road in Derry Township.Crews at the scene told KDKA that 250 bales of hay were inside the shed when the flames were sparked.The fire was believed to have been started by spontaneous combustion.No injuries have been reported.
DERRY, PA
wtae.com

Person struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, was closed early Tuesday morning after a person was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened a little after 12:15 a.m. on Route 66 near Northgate Drive. The condition of the person struck has not been...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Keep your thermostat up high to save money this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the temperatures expected to rise into some of the highest of the year, it can cost you to run that air conditioning to keep yourself cool. There are ways to lessen the blow when the bill comes next month, and for the rest of the summer. For many of these tips, it's nothing extreme you have to do. It may require a little sacrifice of temperature, but by combining some of these ideas, you can save yourself some money. "The largest user of electricity is heating and cooling," West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bicyclist hit by vehicle in East Vandergrift

A bicyclist in East Vandergrift was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, a Westmoreland County emergency supervisor said. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Chamber Street, the public safety supervisor said. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Vandergrift police could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
EAST VANDERGRIFT, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Clarion County Man Killed in State Route 861 Crash

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on State Route 861 on Monday afternoon. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the crash scene around 3:00 p.m. Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com 83-year-old Bradley Buzard, of Rimersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Heat advisory issued for Southwestern Pennsylvania counties

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for excessive heat in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Counties covered by the advisory include all of Armstrong, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene and Washington counties, most of Westmoreland County with the exception of the eastern ridges, and the western half of Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states

When state Sen. Wayne Fontana suggests mandatory reassessment to his colleagues in Harrisburg, “Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts. … Anybody that’s elected, they’re afraid they’re going to get tagged with [ads that say] you want to raise property taxes.” The post ‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

More slowdowns for drivers expected as Rt. 28 construction project is expanded

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the biggest road construction projects of the year is getting bigger.We're talking about the Rt. 28 work around the Highland Park Bridge -- and the additions come with more slowdowns for drivers.More work is coming outside the Highland Park Bridge construction zone, but let's start with some issues that have come up in that area.Reconstruction of the ramp from the bridge to the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 hasn't gone quite as planned, and as a result, has delayed the work.The reopening of that Northbound ramp now won't take place until around the end of July.Since it's going to take longer, PennDOT has also decided to keep the Delafield Avenue ramp closed, which should reopen by mid-July.Once the ramp from the bridge reopens, in late July, the outbound ramp from Delafield will close for reconstruction.PennDOT says it's taking the approach of getting all their work in the area done at one time and then getting out of people's way for as many years as possible.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

Former Steelers pay visit to residents at Blair Co. veterans home

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — If you are a long-time Steelers fan you've likely heard the names of these great players before: Rocky Bleier, Larry Brown, Jon Kolb and Louis Lipps. On Monday, the four former Steelers visited veterans at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home. Residents had a blast with...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

