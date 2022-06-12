ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber alert issued for 4-year-old last seen June 4, police believe he is with his father in Houston

A 4-year-old boy went missing on June 4. Police believe he is in Houston and in danger.

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, is described as a Black male, 3 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Jaiceon was last seen at 2700 Block Boyd Ave at 4:50 p.m. last Saturday in Grove.

Police are looking for his father, Blake Robertson, 34, in connection to Jaiceon's abduction, police said.

Blake Robertson of Houston picked up his son for visitation and never returned him, according to police.

Blake Robertson is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, 222 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos on his upper body.

Records show he has a criminal history.

Law enforcement officials believe Jaiceon is in immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Groves Police Department at 409-722-4965.

What to do when someone you know goes missing

VICTORIA
4d ago

He’s with his father 🤨 how is the boy missing? Ohh some sour baby mama drama I’m sure pushed him to take him .. I’m more than sure the boys is well feed dressed and loved.. we need to stop putting this kind of hate and taking away children from Men / Fathers that actually want to be in the children lives

Deandre Glover
3d ago

he not missing If he with his father. but if his father took the boy inwillingly then that's called something else but he not missing If he with the father 🤔

peaches1
4d ago

take the baby back and u and the young lady work it out in the courts. May God bless you all.💯💞🙏

