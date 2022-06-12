ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Agency workers could fill in for striking staff under potential legal changes

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxJrm_0g83pl1m00

The Government is considering legal changes to allow agency workers to fill in for striking staff, in a move to guard the public against disruption.

It is understood Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has not ruled out the option, with travellers facing chaos on the railways and London Underground due to widespread industrial action.

The move would involve reversing a restriction preventing employers from hiring agency workers to cover for striking staff, and would apply to all sectors, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

This was promised in the Tory manifesto in 2015, which stated: “We will … repeal nonsensical restrictions banning employers from hiring agency staff to provide essential cover during strikes.”

Mr Shapps told the newspaper any legal intervention would not affect “this particular set of strikes” in June, but should the action continue, then “further measures certainly would come in during this particular dispute, if it can’t be resolved”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDYnJ_0g83pl1m00

“I’ll be saying more about this. But we will be looking at the full suite of modernisation that’s required,” he said.

“The country must not continue to be held to ransom. These strikes are incredibly premature and we will use every possible lever to ensure that the public is protected in the future in particular.

“I can’t over-stress our determination to get the right outcome for the travelling public in the end on this, even if the unions insist on putting the country through considerable pain in the meantime.”

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Mr Shapps said workers could also be banned from working overtime to make back pay lost during industrial action.

It comes after he told The Sunday Telegraph in May that ministers were looking at drawing up laws which would make industrial action illegal unless a certain number of staff are working.

The interview sparked anger across the trade union movement, with some officials saying it had soured the atmosphere at such a crucial moment for the railways.

These strikes are incredibly premature and we will use every possible lever to ensure that the public is protected in the future

Grant Shapps

In his latest interview with the paper, Mr Shapps claimed workers were being misled in some cases by “Marxists” who are “determined to turn this into some sort of fight, as they see it, with a Tory Government”.

“When you look at the people who work on the railways, many of them have done a phenomenal job,” he said.

“They are being led by union barons, in some cases, very extreme, Marxists, who are determined to turn this into some sort of fight, as they see it, with a Tory Government.

“The union barons have essentially told their members, you haven’t had a rise for two years, this strike is about pay. What they haven’t told their members is … the pay freeze has ended. So they’ve been invited to strike under false pretences.”

It comes as train drivers are to strike over pay and more rail workers are to be balloted for industrial action in growing disputes in the industry which threaten huge travel disruption in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Long Covid forces 10,000 NHS staff off sick for longer than three months

More than 10,000 NHS staff have been off sick for more than three months following long Covid since the start of the pandemic, new data has revealed.Union bosses have warned that NHS staff with long Covid have felt “bullied” and have struggled to get support from their employers when taking time off. An investigation published in The Pharmaceutical Journal found that at least 10,370 NHS staff members have been off sick for 12 weeks or more since February 2020.The revelation comes as the number of people in the UK with long Covid hit record highs earlier this month, with more...
WORLD
The Independent

Duchess of Cambridge to hold talks with ministers on early years development

The Duchess of Cambridge is to host a round-table event on the importance of early childhood development as research reveals that 70% of people think it should be prioritised more.Kate will host the discussion on Thursday, which is expected to focus on findings by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood showing that nine in 10 (91%) agree that early years are important in shaping children’s lives but less than a fifth (17%) recognise the unique importance of children’s development from birth to the age of five.The findings show that seven in 10 (70%) people believe early years development should...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Passengers told not to travel as rail and Tube strikes to cause ‘maximum disruption’

Rail and Tube passengers are advised not to travel next week as strikes are set to cause “maximum disruption” to the transport network.Half of Britain’s rail lines will be shut down while members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union take industrial action on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23, and Saturday 25 June over pay, job cuts, and conditions.Passengers “who must travel” are being urged by Network Rail (NR) to “plan ahead”.No passenger services will be serving towns and cities such as Penzance in Cornwall, Bournemouth in Dorset, Swansea in south Wales, Holyhead in north Wales, Chester in Cheshire and...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Tenants to get new rights to challenge ‘unscrupulous landlords’ on rent hikes and shoddy homes

Tenants will gain new rights to challenge “unscrupulous landlords” who ramp up rents or force them to live in shoddy homes, through fresh legislation.The Renters Reform Bill will also stop them from being locked into fixed-term tenancies and – after a three-year delay – end the scandal of no-fault evictions, ministers say.It is being hailed by Shelter, the housing charity, as a “gamechanger for England’s 11 million private renters”, after years of inaction by successive governments.“For the first time in a long time, tenants will be able to stand up to bad behaviour instead of living in fear,” said Polly...
U.K.
The Independent

Plans to create fairer private rental sector in England take a step forward

Plans to create a fairer private rented sector in England are taking a step forward with the publication of a Government White Paper on Thursday.Tenants will have stronger powers to challenge poor practice and unjustified rent increases under the proposals, and they could also be saved the expense of having to move as often from one rented home to another.It will also be made illegal for landlords or agents to place blanket bans on renting to families with children or those in receipt of benefits.The Fairer Private Rented Sector White Paper marks a generational shift, according to the Government, which...
U.K.
The Independent

Coffee drinkers to ‘borrow’ reusable cups under new green scheme

An environmental charity has launched a scheme to allow Bristol consumers to “borrow” reusable coffee cups from one cafe and return them elsewhere when they are empty.Set up by Bristol-based charity City to Sea, it hopes to cut down on the 2.5 billion single-use cups thrown away in the UK every year.The pilot is being launched as part of the charity’s “Refill” campaign, which directs shoppers to sites where they can refill water bottles and shop with less plastic packaging.City to Sea, in partnership with environmental compliance scheme Ecosurety, plans to roll out the scheme to other major UK cities...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strike Under#Trade Union#London Underground#Tory
The Independent

Almost half of workers have to borrow money to make ends meet – survey

Almost half of workers have been forced to borrow money from banks, payday lenders or family and friends to make ends meet during the past six months, a new study reveals.A survey of more than 2,300 workers also found that only one in three said they can afford necessities, while almost two thirds said the rise in energy costs was forcing them to spend less on basic food items or other essentials.Members of the GMB union who took part in the survey said they could not afford to have the heating on and feed their families, and some said they...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Patients ‘put at risk’ by ambulance handover delays

Patients are being put at risk and some are dying due to handover delays between ambulances and A&E departments, safety investigators have said.A new study from the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) recommended that the Department of Health and Social Care leads an “immediate strategic national response” to address patient safety issues arising from flow into, through and out of hospitals.It said there is a link between delays in being able to hand patients over and getting ambulances back on the road to answer new calls – meaning people calling 999 wait longer than they should.The interim report cited an...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

One in five people ‘putting off major purchases as households cut back’

More than half (54%) of people are reducing their energy use and nearly a third (31%) plan to cut back on essentials such as food and clothing, a survey has found.Around half (51%) are cutting back on “non-essentials” such as eating out and going to the cinema, and 41% are shopping around to find better prices, according to the Building Societies Association (BSA).Around a fifth (21%) of people surveyed are concerned about rising interest rates and nearly a third (32%) are worried about being able to save for the future.Some 6% of homeowners said they are worried about paying their...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK broadcasters back new authority to tackle bullying within creative industry

The UK’s five major broadcasters have backed the next stage of development for an Independent Standards Authority (ISA) to strengthen efforts to tackle bullying and harassment within the creative industry.The companies, which include ITV, Sky, BBC, Channel 4, and Channel 5, say they are “committed” to creating working environments which focus on “respect and diversity” in all areas of production.Proposals for the ISA have been developed by Time’s Up UK in consultation with the creative industries, led by Caroline Norbury OBE, chief executive of Creative UK.The body aims to ensure that anyone who has suffered abuse, harassment and bullying can...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Court: Amazon customers can sue over lack of toxic warnings

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday left intact a ruling that allows customers to sue Amazon.com for failing to warn buyers that some products it sells may contain hazardous substances such as mercury.The court denied a request by Amazon's lawyers to review a lower court ruling that said Amazon violated the state's Proposition 65, which requires companies to warn consumers about products they make or sell that contain chemicals known to cause cancer, reproductive harm or birth defects.The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly allowed skin-lightening creams to be sold...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Scottish government ‘unlikely’ to win legal challenge over second referendum

The former civil servant who negotiated the 2014 Scottish independence vote said the Scottish government would be unlikely to win a legal challenge against the UK Government in their bid for a second referendum.Professor Ciaran Martin, who was constitution director at the Cabinet Office between 2011 and 2014, said no court could compel the United Kingdom to dissolve itself.Speaking to BBC’s The Nine on Wednesday, he said: “Even if, and in my view, it’s unlikely, the Scottish government managed to win their court case. That’s not the end of the UK government’s options to block independence.”This week, Nicola Sturgeon laid...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 not ruling out human rights convention withdrawal after Rwanda flight blow

The UK could pull out of Europe’s human rights framework after last-ditch legal rulings blocked the Government’s plans to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda.Downing Street said all options were on the table and did not rule out withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs that three of the asylum seekers set to be on the first flight to Rwanda on Tuesday night had their removal blocked by the Strasbourg-based court, which interprets the ECHR.Asked if the Government could withdraw from the ECHR, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are keeping all options...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Like I was going to be executed’: On board the failed Rwanda deportation flight

Forced to the floor of the plane, a knee to his head, Zoran was told he would be taken to Rwanda no matter what. The 25-year-old Kurd, strapped into a restraining harness “like a dog”, was one of the few asylum seekers to be taken on to the controversial deportation flight before it was grounded at the last minute after European judges intervened on Tuesday night.“I felt like I was going to die,” says Zoran. “It felt like nothing I have ever gone through before.” He says he begged security guards not to force him on to the aircraft. In...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rwanda – live: UK may pull out of European human-rights deal, says No 10

The UK could pull out of Europe’s human rights framework after last-ditch legal rulings blocked the government’s plan to relocate asylum-seekers to Rwanda.Downing Street said all options were on the table and did not rule out withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).Home secretary Priti Patel insisted the government would press ahead with its Rwanda plan, saying: “This government will not be deterred from doing the right thing. We will not be put off by the inevitable legal last-minute challenges. Nor will we allow mobs to block removals.”She said the decision by the European Court of...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy