ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Truck full of masked Patriot Front extremists arrested near Idaho city’s Pride event, police say

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRxMm_0g83pk9300

A truck full of masked men from the Patriot Front extremist group were arrested near an Idaho city’s Pride in the Park event, police say.

Law enforcement stopped a U-haul truck in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday afternoon and detained 31 people, all wearing the same outfit, who were inside, according to KREM2.

The men inside the U-haul were all dressed the same in khakis, blue shirts, beige hats and a white cloth covering their faces. Officers cuffed them with zip ties, put them in police vans and took them away from the scene.

Police said the men had shields, shin guards, riot gear and a smoke grenade with them when they made a traffic stop.

“They came to riot downtown,” the city’s police chief Lee White told a press conference on Saturday.

The group’s members were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor charge, and police said they had an “operations plan” with them.

Police said that they were tipped off by a “concerned citizen” who saw the men “looking like a little army” load up into the truck at a hotel, and not from an informant within the group.

Investigators said the members came from states across the country and were in the process of being booked. The police chief said that the men had Patriot Front logos on their clothes and hats.

Those arrested came from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and other states as well, police said.

“It appears they did not come here to engage in peaceful events,” Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told the Coeur d’Alene Press.

Videos on social media showed police in tactical gear forcing the men to kneel down with their hands placed behind their backs.

Patriot Front is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group.

Police said there were groups walking around the Pride event with long guns, handguns and bear spray.

Comments / 80

Dennis Smolik
3d ago

let people live like they want to live BUT don't put your changes in others lives, remember D.N.A. shows what the real truth is, you can't change that.✌

Reply
8
Brenda johnson
4d ago

I believe Idaho as a state is still steep in racism and I would never subject my family to Idahoans but THE IDAHO POLICE DEPARTMENT was truly amazing. My deepest respect for every officer and command who intercepted those 31 masked men!! You deserve recognition for how you handled this. Amongst police departments that lie and deceive and hurt people of color, gender identity etc., you are a class act and example for professional policing. Thank you for doing your job and more importantly, the right thing. I don’t care if you feel hatred you acted as an example to the nation and what true professional departments do!

Reply(4)
12
Irish!
4d ago

Jude 1 :7 Just as Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding cities, which likewise indulged in sexual immorality and pursued unnatural desire, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.

Reply(22)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Video shows Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho practicing ‘flash’ tactics in southern Utah last year

Over the weekend, six Utahns were among the 31 members of the right-wing extremist group Patriot Front arrested in Idaho. Authorities allege they planned to spark a riot at a local Pride event in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. The neo-Nazi organization has been active in Utah since at least 2019. Members conducted a training camp in southern Utah late last year.
UTAH STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho

A laborer from a rural southern Oregon community was among those charged with conspiracy to riot after they were arrested Saturday on their way to a community celebration in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, posted $300 bail and was released from the Kootenai County Jail. Norman could not be reached, but […] The post Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
Vice

Everything We Know About the 31 Patriot Front Members Arrested in a U-Haul

For years, many members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front have mostly managed to keep their identities under wraps. But now, the mask is off. Thirty-one members of the notoriously secretive, optics-obsessed group, including their leader, were arrested in Idaho over the weekend. And mugshots and names of all 31 arrestees were released by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
CBS Denver

3 Colorado Men Arrested In Connection To Thwarted Riot At Idaho Pride Rally, Authorities Say

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS4) – According to booking records, three of the 31 men arrested Saturday for allegedly intending to riot at a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, are from Colorado’s Front Range. Police say the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front. Nathan Brenner, 26, of Louisville, Forrest Rankin, 28, of Wheat Ridge, and Conor Ryan, 23, of Thornton, were the three Colorado men arrested in connection to the thwarted riot, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brenner (credit: Kootenai County) Forrest Rankin (credit: Kootenai County) Conor Ryan (credit: Kootenai County) Police said the 31...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho City, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Salon

Sheriff releases photos, addresses of 31 "Patriot Front" members accused of targeting Pride event

Idaho authorities on Saturday arrested 31 alleged members of the white supremacist Patriot Front after they were found in the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Video published online showed police opening the back of the truck to discover dozens of masked men in matching Patriot Front outfits and riot gear in Coeur d'Alene. The truck was stopped near an Idaho Pride event. Officials at a news conference alleged that the group planned to riot at the park where the event was held, as well as other locations. The men were equipped with shields, shin guards, and at least one smoke grenade, according to police.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man among members of white supremacist group arrested in Coeur d'Alene

East Idaho man among members of Patriot Front group arrested A man from Ammon was among the 31 people arrested Saturday who were accused of conspiring to interrupt a pride event. Richard Jacob Jessop was reportedly in Coeur d’Alene as part of a group called Patriot Front. A tipster reported the group to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the group load into a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Patriot Front is a white supremacist, neo-Nazi organization that was formed in the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in 2017. The organization’s founder and leader, Thomas Ryan Rosseau, was among those arrested Saturday. Jessop was charged with misdemeanor criminal conspiracy and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He was one of two members confirmed to be from Idaho, with most of the group being from out of state.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vans#Patriot Front
kmvt

Is Idaho a safe haven for extremists?

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In light of Saturday’s incident in Coeur d’Alene, officials with one state anti-extremism organization note there have long been extremist groups in Idaho; but, they said the dynamics have recently changed. According to the Idaho 97 Project, the state’s recent population...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

20-year-old man swept away in Spokane River over weekend still not found

SPOKANE, Wash. - After two days of searching, Spokane County emergency crews have not been able to find a 20-year-old swimmer who was reportedly swept away in the cold waters of the Spokane River. The drowning was reported on Saturday around 4 p.m.. Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies, Spokane Valley deputies...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Rescue crews unable to locate swimmer swept away by current near Boulder Beach

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who got swept away in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach was not located during a search and rescue attempt this past weekend. Multiple agencies, including search and rescue crews, first responded to the scene Saturday for reports a 20-year-old man was in the river, appeared to be struggling and then was swept away by the current. The Spokane River is currently around 59 degrees and has a runoff of 18,000 cubic feet per second.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

“Damn the repercussions”: North Idaho motorcycle club plans 'peaceful protest' of Saturday's Pride in the Park event

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – After a two-year hiatus, “Pride in the Park” returns to Coeur d’Alene City Park. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and runs through 3:00 p.m., boasting a free, family-friendly event with food, performances, activity areas, and over 50 booths from local artisans and businesses to enjoy.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

WinCo bills man for 'stolen merchandise' after shoplifting charges are dropped

The man who was tackled by WinCo security in Spokane Valley has been sent a bill for over $500, half of it for the value of allegedly stolen goods, despite the shoplifting charges being dropped. Rutherford maintains his innocence, claiming a misunderstanding, and stating he never punched the security officer as statements made in the court documents claimed.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy