Synetic Theater restaging Shakespeare classic

Cris Abrego's rise to the top of the ranks of the unscripted television world is a tale of passion and perseverance. Born and raised in suburban El Monte, Calif., he is a second-generation Mexican American who fought hard to break into the entertainment industry 25 years ago. Now, as chairman of the Americas for Paris-based Banijay, and president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings, Abrego is one of the highest-ranking Latino executives in Hollywood.
“When I was younger, I couldn’t get a job in the industry,” Abrego says. “I had no connections, and even...
Ten years ago, an animated show about a young Black girl who tended to the wounds of her toys and aspired to become a doctor remade the preschool TV landscape. "Doc McStuffins" was the first show to feature a young girl of color using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skill set to solve the problems of those around her. She was also part of Black family in which the parents were professionals and positive role models.
This watershed moment for representation came from creator Chris Nee’s own struggles as a child, feeling lost...
