UPDATE: Murder suspect who escaped from Tuscumbia City Jail back in custody

By Brittany Harry
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colbert County Sheriff's Office says Lisa Ann Fretwell is now back in custody. Fretwell was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office without incident around 8:20 Saturday night. According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, Fretwell was found near, if not in, Franklin County. Chief Logan...

www.waaytv.com

