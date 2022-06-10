ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6Wov_0g82Ncj000

(NEXSTAR) – On Friday, pop star Justin Bieber announced he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome. You may be unfamiliar with the syndrome, but you likely do know of chickenpox, which is caused by the same virus.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

The Mayo Clinic explains the condition, caused by a herpes virus, “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” The syndrome can cause not only a shingles rash but also facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

Bieber, 28, said in an Instagram video on Friday that he’s currently unable to move half of his face. The singer said he’s canceling tour dates for this reason.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” said Bieber. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The condition is somewhat similar to the better-known Bell’s palsy, though Ramsay Hunt’s effects are more severe.

According to research published by Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry , Ramsay Hunt recovery is much harder than recovery from Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis without a rash). Patients may also not recover completely, researchers write.

Other Ramsay Hunt symptoms include tinnitus, nausea, vertigo and involuntary eye movements.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” Bieber explained Friday. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Bieber says he’s doing facial exercises and has “hope” that he’ll recover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Woman embezzled more than $30K from Williamsburg business, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police say a woman wanted on embezzlement charges has turned herself in to authorities. Police say Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace embezzled more than $30,000 from a business in the 200 block of Monticello Avenue using fraudulent cash returns between 2020 and 2022. Authorities obtained four...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
WAVY News 10

Police: Suspect identified in church burglary in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been accused of burglarizing a church in Hampton. Police say Anthony Blaney, 40, is facing two counts of burglary charges after Lacrosse Presbyterian Church in the 1500 block of North Mallory Street was broken into on Sunday. Dispatch confirmed that the call for the incident came around 8:30 […]
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Palsy#The Mayo Clinic#Bell#Journal Of Neurology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WAVY News 10

Blog: Showers and storms this afternoon, heat builds in for the work week

A little more humidity and temperatures in the 80s will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with the main threat being gusty winds and heavy rain. They will be slow movers, so flooding is possible in a few poor drainage locations.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy