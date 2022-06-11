Planning and Zoning Commission to hold Special Meeting June 27

The Lamb County Commissioner’s Court met in regular session on Monday, June 13 th , at the Lamb County Courthouse to discuss the business of the county. Lamb County Judge Mike DeLoach gave the invocation and led the United States Pledge and the Texas Pledge before calling the meeting to order at 10:01 a.m.
Upon meeting Candy Seth, she is a soft spoken, pleasant lady who is obviously intelligent, and humble. She has been a person who is always ready to help people find what they need at the Lamb County Library. Whether it is a book on a particular subject, or assistance with a computer or accessing the Library Network online and ordering books for someone, she always seemed happy that she could help. She has been one of the reasons that the Lamb County Library is such a pleasant experience for the people who visit.
The 40th Panhandle Parade of Breeds junior heifer and steer show will be held June 16 th , 17 th and 18 th at the Ollie Liner Center, Plainview, Texas. The barn opens at 12 noon Thursday for arrival of heifers and steers. All Mini breeds must be checked in on Thursday. Showmanship entries close at 6 p.m. Thursday. Steer weight cards turned in and steers classified and heifers check in between 5 and 8 p.m.
“Violence!” is not new. We see and hear of violence and weep. We thrill to violence in entertainment and some sports. We see violence play out ruinously in homes and families. “Violence!” is an old evil story. In Habakkuk 1:2, 4 the prophet cries out, “O Lord,...
Phoenix Marie Richardson, infant daughter of Selena Stinson and Thomas Richardson, entered into the arms of Jesus Friday, June 10, 2022. She is survived by her parents; sister, Aubree Richardson; brothers, Evan Richardson and Dalson Stinson; grandparents, Marie and Kevin Rodgers, Mitchell Stinson of Littlefield, Laymon and Alyssa Jackson of Littlefield and Brandy Richardson of Lubbock; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
THIRD PLACE – The Littlefield Lady Cats’ 8u All-Star Softball Team took third place over the weekend at the West Texas State Softball Tournament, which was held in Hereford this year. (Submitted Photo)
STATE CHAMPS – The Littlefield Lady Cats 10u All-Star Team captured the West Texas State Softball Tournament Championship in Hereford this past weekend. The Lady Cats beat Brownfield, 9-6; beat Seminole, 19-4; beat Hereford, 11-7; lost to Hereford, 14-1 and beat Hereford 8-7.(Shown): Coaches: Susan Perry, Chris Soliz, Michael Vargas, Julianne Rodriguez. Players: Riley Miller, Haylie Soliz, Jasmine Ortiz, Jenesis King, Mia Tijernia, Kenzley Mata, Carlee Perry, Caylie Navarette, Kendall Vargas, Anna Vargas, Dianely Delgado, Jackalyn Melendez and Kambree Angeley. (Submitted Photo)
SECOND PLACE – The Littlefield Lady Cats’ 12u All-Star Softball Team competed at the West Texas State Softball Tournament in Hereford this past weekend, where they finished the tournament as the runner-up. The Lady Cats lost to Hereford, 8-2, in their tournament-opener, before taking down Shallowater, 15-3. They then beat Seminole, 10-9, and Muleshoe, 9-8, to advance to the Championship game. In the Championship, they fell to Hereford, 10-4, finishing in second place. The 12u Lady Cats are coached by Mariah Weaver, Angel Saldana and Blake Torres. Players: Peyton Galvan, Amaya McCanick, Alexis Garza, Kynlee Martinez, Janella Rodriquez, Adrianna Caudillo, Jaelyn Tijerina, Cobi Saldaña, Aubrie Torres, Guiliana Andrea, Madison Williams, Evelyn Castillo and Sophia Mata.
GETTING ON BASE – Littlefield’s Isaiah Rodriguez gets on base, during a summer league game on Monday evening at Wildcat Field. DELIVERING THE PITCH – Littlefield’s Dawson Adkins fires a pitch towards home plate, during a summer league game on Monday evening at Wildcat Field. DOUBLE...
Comments / 0