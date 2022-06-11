ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

PHOTOS: Kids dig chance to move earth at DIG Rotary fundraiser

By CASEY KREIDER, Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders at the DIG Rotary fundraising event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Proceeds from the event go toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail.

Liam Kates works inside an excavator with Bruce Roberts at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11.

Seren Pickel sticks her tongue out inside an excavator as her father Kraig records her on his phone at the DIG Rotary event.

Kailin Reddig, 4, works inside an excavator with Dylan Sahota at the DIG Rotary event.

Lucy Smith, left, with the Kalispell Noon Rotary Club, and heavy equipment operator Bruce Roberts help Cannon Dunn, 3, into the cab of an excavator at the DIG Rotary event.

Liam Kates works inside an excavator with Bruce Roberts at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Cannon Dunn, 3, works inside an excavator with Bruce Roberts at the DIG Rotary event.

Kailin Reddig, 4, works inside an excavator with Dylan Sahota at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kids got the chance to work inside a variety of heavy equipment like excavators, bulldozers and graders with LHC operators at the DIG Rotary event.

Two children play around in the dirt at the DIG Rotary event.

Monte Eliason, right, with the Kalispell Noon Rotary Club, helps Nehemiah Edwards out of an excavator operated by Taylor Quiram at the DIG Rotary event.

Lillian Henkelmann, 4, works inside an excavator with Taylor Quiram at the DIG Rotary event.

Flathead Beacon

Shooting Victim was Denied Order of Protection Weeks Before Alleged Homicide

A Kalispell woman who was shot and critically injured when her ex-partner and employer, the longtime local attorney Garry Seaman, allegedly gunned her down at a Libby-area campground in May was denied a temporary order of protection by a Flathead County judge less than a month prior to the shooting, which left another man dead, according to court records.
KALISPELL, MT
