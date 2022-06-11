PHOTOS: Kids dig chance to move earth at DIG Rotary fundraiser

Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders at the DIG Rotary fundraising event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Proceeds from the event go toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail.
Liam Kates works inside an excavator with Bruce Roberts at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Seren Pickel sticks her tongue out inside an excavator as her father Kraig records her on his phone at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Kailin Reddig, 4, works inside an excavator with Dylan Sahota at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Lucy Smith, left, with the Kalispell Noon Rotary Club, and heavy equipment operator Bruce Roberts help Cannon Dunn, 3, into the cab of an excavator at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Liam Kates works inside an excavator with Bruce Roberts at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Cannon Dunn, 3, works inside an excavator with Bruce Roberts at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Kailin Reddig, 4, works inside an excavator with Dylan Sahota at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Kids got the chance to work inside a variety of heavy equipment like excavators, bulldozers and graders with LHC operators at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Proceeds from the event go toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Two children play around in the dirt at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Monte Eliason, right, with the Kalispell Noon Rotary Club, helps Nehemiah Edwards out of an excavator operated by Taylor Quiram at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Lillian Henkelmann, 4, works inside an excavator with Taylor Quiram at the DIG Rotary event held by Kalispell Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs and LHC at the Kalispell North Town Center on Highway 93 and Rose Crossing on Saturday, June 11. Attendees got the opportunity to operate excavators, bulldozers and graders with proceeds going toward the creation of a Splash Pad full of sprayers, showers and water features along the Kalispell Parkline Trail. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)
Comments / 0