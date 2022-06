CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department says it has made an arrest after several arson fires that occurred in May. One of the fires was deadly. The department says that they, along with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, arrested Harold Edwards Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday. The 27-year-old was brought in almost exactly one month after the fires broke out.

