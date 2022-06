BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Where is our economy going? Businesses are finally hiring again but inflation looks like it could remain an issue for several months. Those I spoke with today tell me that a recession is definitely a possibility, but it’s far too early to say for sure. A lot of contributing factors have gotten us into this position. First, the trillions congress spent to try and keep the economy going during the pandemic.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO