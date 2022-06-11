ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

School's out! See 11 iconic photos that were taken on June 11

By Bob Rose St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelleville, Ill., students could barely contain themselves on the last day of school on June...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Person airlifted after being trapped under tractor in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Emergency crews are responding after a person got trapped under a tractor in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media that the incident occurred on Coulter Road near State Street in Dupo around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The agency reported that an ARCH helicopter was landing in the area.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Racial slurs spray painted onto Robinson Elementary School in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS — Kirkwood police are investigating after graffiti that included a racial slur was discovered on the outside of Robinson Elementary School Monday morning. In a message sent to parents, Kirkwood School District leaders said the graffiti was discovered by staff members at the school and reported to administrators. Police were called and responded to the school to start an investigation.
KIRKWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV

5 carjackings in a three-day span in St. Louis, police tell News 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for suspects in connection with several recent carjackings that have occurred in St. Louis City. Since Sunday, officers have reported five carjackings. There was also an attempted carjacking Friday that left a one-year-old clinging to life. Police say suspects were armed in each incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Birth announcements

Emily and Wyatt Boushie, both of Fredericktown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Ensley Wren Boushie, born May 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Festus. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long. Ensley is the granddaughter of Tracy and Bobby Winkelman and Amanda...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
tncontentexchange.com

The day the St. Louis Zoo gave its bears an innovative new home.

On June 13, 1931, the St. Louis Zoological Garden opened its first natural habitat bear pits, using molds of cliffs from Herculaneum for the rocks and walls of the open surroundings. We take a look at how bears at the St. Louis Zoo have lived and been viewed over the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Litchfield man charged with beheading pregnant woman in Alton home

ALTON — A woman, nearly eight months pregnant, was decapitated in her home here, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend now faces murder charges in the deaths of the woman and her unborn child. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, was being held on $2 million bail in the deaths last week...
ALTON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Motorcyclist's Shooting Spree Leads to 8 Felony Charges

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced today that it is charging 52-year-old Jeffrey Burnett with eight felonies for shooting at a frozen custard store and several vehicles as he rode his motorcycle through Ellisville and Wildwood Sunday. The incident began in the early evening when Burnett shot at...
ELLISVILLE, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Taste of St. Louis returns to Ballpark Village in September

Taste of St. Louis will return to Ballpark Village downtown for the 2022 edition of the annual restaurant showcase. This year’s festival will take place Sept. 23-25, organizers announced Wednesday. The 2022 Taste of St. Louis will feature more than 30 local, brick-and-mortar restaurants, organizers said. No specific restaurants...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy