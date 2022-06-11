St. Louis obituaries for June 11

Fodor's Travel says our historic library is among the most beautiful in the country (and edges out the "architectural marvel" in Kansas City). It lists Central Library, 1301 Olive Street, as No. 6 among 11 "most beautiful libraries." St. Louis Public Library's flagship, built in 1912, it says, "was designed by renowned architect Cass Gilbert, who also designed the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. It’s considered a historical treasure, featuring exquisite replicas of details from the Pantheon, the Vatican, and Michelangelo’s Laurentian Library. There’s a magnificently grand front entrance and a peaceful sunken garden space out back for relaxing. In addition to offering an impressive amount of literature and acting as a community space, this library seemingly brings a modern version of the Italian Renaissance to downtown St. Louis."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO