ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis obituaries for June 11

tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendrix, Todd Alan50, passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2022. He is survived by his sister...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

What a stunner! St. Louis Public Library among top 11 most beautiful US libraries

Fodor's Travel says our historic library is among the most beautiful in the country (and edges out the "architectural marvel" in Kansas City). It lists Central Library, 1301 Olive Street, as No. 6 among 11 "most beautiful libraries." St. Louis Public Library's flagship, built in 1912, it says, "was designed by renowned architect Cass Gilbert, who also designed the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. It’s considered a historical treasure, featuring exquisite replicas of details from the Pantheon, the Vatican, and Michelangelo’s Laurentian Library. There’s a magnificently grand front entrance and a peaceful sunken garden space out back for relaxing. In addition to offering an impressive amount of literature and acting as a community space, this library seemingly brings a modern version of the Italian Renaissance to downtown St. Louis."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Two children, ages 10 and 14, shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two girls were inside a home on South Spring Avenue when bullets, apparently fired from outside, hit them about 12:45 a.m. Monday. The girls are ages 10 and 14. The 10-year-old suffered cuts, and the 14-year-old was shot in the arm. Police said they are stable at a hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

The day the St. Louis Zoo gave its bears an innovative new home.

On June 13, 1931, the St. Louis Zoological Garden opened its first natural habitat bear pits, using molds of cliffs from Herculaneum for the rocks and walls of the open surroundings. We take a look at how bears at the St. Louis Zoo have lived and been viewed over the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Litchfield man charged with beheading pregnant woman in Alton home

ALTON — A woman, nearly eight months pregnant, was decapitated in her home here, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend now faces murder charges in the deaths of the woman and her unborn child. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, was being held on $2 million bail in the deaths last week...
ALTON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

105 years ago, Scott Air Force Base began in a wheat field

BELLEVILLE • The big news came by telegram on June 14, 1917, from businessman Edward Daley, who had been in Washington for a week lobbying to snare a new military base. "Belleville gets aviation field. Lease made. Return tonight," Daley notified his colleagues at the Greater Belleville Board of Trade. Thus began Scott Air Force Base, the nation's third-oldest continuously operating Air Force flying field.
WASHINGTON STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Three local teens compete in state pageant

Three teens from the Branson area are traveling with their families to Mexico, Missouri to compete in Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Class of 2022 pageant. Miss Table Rock Lake’s Outstanding Teen Megan Rodgers of Walnut Shade, Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Clara Alford of Branson, and Miss Branson Outstanding Teen Hannah Whatley Blaine of Branson will both spend the week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at the pageant, which will be held at the Missouri Military Academy.
MEXICO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Paul S Ucc
tncontentexchange.com

ALDERMEN: Juneteenth added to list of paid holidays for city employees

The City of Salem Board of Aldermen gathered for a specially called meeting June 7 at the Salem Community Center @ The Armory. The board unanimously approved a resolution (19-2022) to revise and amend the city’s personnel manual to recognize and include Juneteenth to the list of paid holidays for city employees.
SALEM, MO
tncontentexchange.com

PATROL INCIDENT REPORT

According to online reports of Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol:. • Austin T. Light, 23, of Salem, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. June 8 on a Dent County warrant issued for failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Light was incarcerated in the Dent County Jail pending payment of bond.
DENT COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

SHERIFF’S INCIDENT REPORT

According to reports by the Dent County Sheriff’s Office:. • Deputies responded to County Road 4240 June 7 for a report of an assault. During the course of the investigation, a 39-year-old male was named as a suspect and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. • A deputy...
DENT COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
tncontentexchange.com

Precision Eye Care notifies patients of third-party data security incident

On Friday, Farmington ophthalmology clinic Precision Eye Care issued a press release indicating a third-party data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to sensitive personal information of some of their patients. "In 2021, Precision Eye Care was using the electronic medical records platform 'myCare Integrity,' which was provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy