Police: H-E-B pharmacist diverted medication for personal use
By Cesar G Rodriguez
MySanAntonio
4 days ago
An H-E-B pharmacist manager has been arrested for stealing medication from his employer, according to Laredo police. Ricardo Herrerra Jr., 50, was served with arrest warrants charging him with diverting a controlled substance for personal use and diverting a controlled substance...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New information on a fatal accident that happened on Saturday, June 11, on a road in Tamaulipas, Mexico. On Tuesday, June 14, the Laredo Fire Department is reporting two people who were injured during the fatal incident are now being treated at a Laredo hospital. Laredo Fire Department officials say emergency crews transported the two victims through one of Laredo’s ports of entry over the weekend.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A woman went out drinking with a friend — and her 2-month-old daughter, according to an arrest affidavit. Laura Zetina, 29, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 years old. Laredo...
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found $1,136,531 worth of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine inside a shipment of statues at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. The narcotics were seized on June 9 from an SUV whose driver declared the shipment from Mexico. Officers referred the 2006 Nissan Pathfinder for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection. That resulted in the discovery of 7.18 pounds of cocaine, 22.79 pounds of methamphetamine and 22.97 pounds of heroin."CBP's overall mission is to protect American communities from cross-border crime that threatens public safety," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Laredo cargo facilities have excelled in enhancing border security by preventing the flow of suspected narcotics from seeping into our communities." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - BREAKING: Miguel Angel Meza’s attorney, Roberto Balli has stated that his client was sentenced to two years. The sentence is concurrent and took place at 4 p.m. Below is the original story:. The sentencing hearing begins for the man accused of causing the death of...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Edward Rocha, 18, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rocha is described as 5′2, 120lbs, brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 3600 Pascual Del Leon in Laredo, Texas. If...
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents encountered over 500 migrants in four large groups, consisting of nearly 200 unaccompanied children. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Agents encountered 594 migrants in Starr and Hidalgo County, according to a release by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Of those 594, 169 were unaccompanied children. The […]
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department reported to a structure fire on Monday morning at the 7900 block of San Dario. According to the spokesperson for the department, Ricardo Oliva, when they arrived they found a vehicle on fire and the fire had spread to the building. “The...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Monday morning, Laredo Fire responded to a fire at a home on Corpus Christi St. shortly after 8 a.m. According to initial reports, three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. The fire damages of the rooms in the home. No injures...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The chances of getting Covid-19 in Webb County are much higher than it was a month ago. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the community’s risk level from low to medium. The CDC basis a community risk level on several factors...
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Laredoans woke up to some major traffic congestion on Friday morning that caused several traffic delays. Four cars were involved in a crash at the busy intersection of McPherson and Calton where even a police unit was involved. Authorities say the officer was traveling with her patrol...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding the construction of a border wall in Webb and Zapata counties. In a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Paxton is urging the agency to go forward with its original plan to build a border wall in the Laredo sector. The Biden administration is currently conducting an “environmental assessment” of the wall, which has put a stop to construction directed by Congress in 2020.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Saturday evening, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 1800 block of I-35 for a crash. According to reports, a 41-year-old man allegedly crashed into a concrete barrier. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. However, the man was taken to Laredo Medical Center...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Update: The Laredo Police Department has confirmed that the man wanted for assault and theft has been arrested. Eugene Garcia Jr., 28 was wanted for a slew of charges that happened on two separate occasions. The Laredo Police Department thanks the community for their assistance. Below...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating three women believed to be tied to a recent theft. Laredo Police posted images of three alleged subjects who were allegedly involved in a recent theft at a store in south Laredo. If you have any information on their identity or...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A third arrest has been made in connection to the city’s seventh homicide that took place last month in central Laredo. Twenty-Seven-year-old Ashley Renea Guzman was arrested in Pearsall, Texas and is set to be extradited to Laredo. She was the third person charged in...
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a severe vehicle accident that happened in central Laredo Late Friday night. The accident happened on Market and McClellan at around 10:38 p.m. Video shows a vehicle underneath a tractor trailer. Crews were seen scouting the area and cleaning up the wreckage. The...
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine totaling more than $7,100,000 in street value. "Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country." The enforcement action happened on Tuesday, May 31, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Nissan Titan making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers found a total of 356.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within personal belongings. CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.
