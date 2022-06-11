A multi-vehicle wreck took place on Thursday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a crash with minor injuries at 8th and Texas Tech Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is currently being diverted into the UMC emergency drive. Avoid the area if possible.
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday night collision in West Lubbock that sent two teenage girls to the hospital and one man to jail. Officers were called...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said the suspect previously known as “D5” turned himself in to the police department in Marlin, Texas about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Darius Johnson Jr., 18, was wanted for the deadly shooting of Steven Colón, 39, LPD said. Police said officers found...
HOBBS, New Mexico — A woman died in Lubbock after she sustained a gunshot wound to chest in Hobbs, the Hobbs Police Department said on Tuesday. On Sunday, officers were called to the 1000 block of West Berry Drive. Police said Melinda Heckard, 55, of Hobbs, was taken to...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in West Lubbock that sent two teens to the hospital and a man to jail. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on 19th Street at West Loop 289 on June 12. Police found a 16-year-old female driver...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 1:05 p.m. at North Loop 289 and Clovis Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash. The...
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A man wanted for murder in Lubbock has been arrested in Falls County. Darius Johnson was arrested at the Marlin Police Dept. late Tuesday afternoon, according to Marlin Police Chief James Hommel. “He came up to the PD to talk, and we had a warrant on...
(Lubbock Police Department Press Release) (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in the June 5th shooting in central Lubbock that left one person dead. Officers responded to the 1700 block of 25th Street at...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New information has been revealed regarding the suspicious death in Anton on June 10. On June 10, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Tarver St. in Anton for a possible unresponsive man. The sheriff’s office was told he was surrounded by dogs and had bite marks on his body.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation released its draft plan for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state in order to receive feedback from the public before submitting the Texas Electrical Vehicle Infrastructure Plan to the federal government. According to the plan, Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer home on Hwy. 87 near FM 1585 was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. The southbound access road to Hwy. 87 is blocked. Woodrow Fire responded after 4:30 p.m. and Lubbock Fire assisted. The fire was contained to one structure. There is no information about...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 21-year-old Joshua Torres was indicted on Tuesday, charged with intoxication manslaughter after a 14-year-old boy died from injuries suffered in a crash on May 28. PREVIOUS STORY: 14-year-old killed in Friday night crash, 2 others in serious condition. Police tell us the call came in from...
CLOVIS, New Mexico— The Clovis Police Department reported two drive-by shootings between the late-night hours of Sunday and the early morning hours of Monday. According to a press release, the first shooting was reported in the 200 block of Gary Street and the second was in the 900 block of Cypress Street. Different types of […]
Have you ever seen pictures and thought, 'they're lucky to be alive?' This is one of those of times. You may have heard or read about this accident...we sure did. We didn't know until later that it was a friend of ours. Our buddy Troy and his family had just built this fence about a month ago and on the morning of July 10th, they all got a big "nope" from a Lubbock driver.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three juveniles were arrested and charged in relation to an incident Sunday night. Lubbock Police arrived at a residence near 116th Street and University Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for calls of a suspected burglary. The victim told police he arrived home and found a dog he...
Prices at the pump seem to be soaring this summer with the national average hitting an all time record of over $5 per gallon for regular gasoline. Texas is actually averaging much lower at $4.66 per gallon, according to AAA, but this is still exorbitantly higher than years past. We take a look at the best ways to save at the pump and keep your wallet topped off this season.
Working in the news radio industry for nearly a decade, I've had my fair share of production mishaps. Luckily, those mishaps never end with my face being seen in front of a newscaster delivering breaking news. In the TV news industry, your mishaps are much more... visible. It's unfortunate for...
Phoenix Marie Richardson, infant daughter of Selena Stinson and Thomas Richardson, entered into the arms of Jesus Friday, June 10, 2022. She is survived by her parents; sister, Aubree Richardson; brothers, Evan Richardson and Dalson Stinson; grandparents, Marie and Kevin Rodgers, Mitchell Stinson of Littlefield, Laymon and Alyssa Jackson of Littlefield and Brandy Richardson of Lubbock; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
