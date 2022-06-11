ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamb County, TX

A multi-vehicle wreck took place on Thursday afternoon

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multi-vehicle wreck took place on Thursday afternoon at the...

LPD: 1 arrested, 2 injured in Sunday evening crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday night collision in West Lubbock that sent two teenage girls to the hospital and one man to jail. Officers were called...
LUBBOCK, TX
Deadly shooting suspect known as “D5” arrested, Lubbock Police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said the suspect previously known as “D5” turned himself in to the police department in Marlin, Texas about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Darius Johnson Jr., 18, was wanted for the deadly shooting of Steven Colón, 39, LPD said. Police said officers found...
Woman shot in Hobbs dies at Lubbock hospital, police said

HOBBS, New Mexico — A woman died in Lubbock after she sustained a gunshot wound to chest in Hobbs, the Hobbs Police Department said on Tuesday. On Sunday, officers were called to the 1000 block of West Berry Drive. Police said Melinda Heckard, 55, of Hobbs, was taken to...
HOBBS, NM
LPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in North Lubbock crash Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 1:05 p.m. at North Loop 289 and Clovis Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash. The...
West Texas murder suspect arrested in Central Texas

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A man wanted for murder in Lubbock has been arrested in Falls County. Darius Johnson was arrested at the Marlin Police Dept. late Tuesday afternoon, according to Marlin Police Chief James Hommel. “He came up to the PD to talk, and we had a warrant on...
MARLIN, TX
LPD asks for help finding suspect in early June shooting that left one dead

(Lubbock Police Department Press Release) (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in the June 5th shooting in central Lubbock that left one person dead. Officers responded to the 1700 block of 25th Street at...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hockley County sheriff identifies man in Anton death investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New information has been revealed regarding the suspicious death in Anton on June 10. On June 10, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Tarver St. in Anton for a possible unresponsive man. The sheriff’s office was told he was surrounded by dogs and had bite marks on his body.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
Trailer house destroyed by fire in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer home on Hwy. 87 near FM 1585 was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. The southbound access road to Hwy. 87 is blocked. Woodrow Fire responded after 4:30 p.m. and Lubbock Fire assisted. The fire was contained to one structure. There is no information about...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Car Meets Custom Fence Off Loop 289 [Photos]

Have you ever seen pictures and thought, 'they're lucky to be alive?' This is one of those of times. You may have heard or read about this accident...we sure did. We didn't know until later that it was a friend of ours. Our buddy Troy and his family had just built this fence about a month ago and on the morning of July 10th, they all got a big "nope" from a Lubbock driver.
LUBBOCK, TX
Victim of home invasion holds suspects at gunpoint

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three juveniles were arrested and charged in relation to an incident Sunday night. Lubbock Police arrived at a residence near 116th Street and University Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for calls of a suspected burglary. The victim told police he arrived home and found a dog he...
LUBBOCK, TX
Survive Lubbock’s Soaring Gas Prices with These Simple Tips

Prices at the pump seem to be soaring this summer with the national average hitting an all time record of over $5 per gallon for regular gasoline. Texas is actually averaging much lower at $4.66 per gallon, according to AAA, but this is still exorbitantly higher than years past. We take a look at the best ways to save at the pump and keep your wallet topped off this season.
LUBBOCK, TX
Phoenix Marie Richardson

Phoenix Marie Richardson, infant daughter of Selena Stinson and Thomas Richardson, entered into the arms of Jesus Friday, June 10, 2022. She is survived by her parents; sister, Aubree Richardson; brothers, Evan Richardson and Dalson Stinson; grandparents, Marie and Kevin Rodgers, Mitchell Stinson of Littlefield, Laymon and Alyssa Jackson of Littlefield and Brandy Richardson of Lubbock; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
LITTLEFIELD, TX

