Lamb County Library Summer Reading Program Studies the Seas

Upon meeting Candy Seth, she is a soft spoken, pleasant lady who is obviously intelligent, and humble. She has been a person who is always ready to help people find what they need at the Lamb County Library. Whether it is a book on a particular subject, or assistance with a computer or accessing the Library Network online and ordering books for someone, she always seemed happy that she could help. She has been one of the reasons that the Lamb County Library is such a pleasant experience for the people who visit.

LAMB COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO