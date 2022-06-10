ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circa’s Partnership with ThisWay Global Provides Access to the Universal Integration Platform (UIP) and IBM’s App Connect Enterprise

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Circa has signed an agreement with partner ThisWay Global to leverage IBM’s App Connect Enterprise in order to help medium to enterprise sized companies with their diversity recruiting and compliance requirements. Latest Aithority Insights: Xage Releases Novel Multi-Layer Multi-Factor Authentication Protection for Critical Infrastructure. ThisWay Global recently announced...

