Circa’s Partnership with ThisWay Global Provides Access to the Universal Integration Platform (UIP) and IBM’s App Connect Enterprise

Blockchain is never short of trends or opportunities. In such an unpredictable industry, only a few teams could stick to their original beliefs, and ViaBTC is one of them. During the past six years since its founder Haipo Yang independently completed the coding of ViaBTC Pool, ViaBTC has, with its cutting-edge technologies and first-rate products, evolved from a mining pool into an all-encompassing blockchain ecosystem that offers professional blockchain products and services to more than 4 million users across over 200 countries and regions around the world.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO