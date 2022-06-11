ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

First official visit weekend will be colossal for Kentucky football

Cover picture for the articleAfter a late cancellation by Anthony Brown, Kentucky did not have any official visitors on campus last weekend to begin the June recruiting period. The Wildcats are making up for it this weekend. Mark...

Local golfers in contention at Kentucky Amateur Championship

BOWLING GREEN, KY (June 14, 2022) – Two Lexington natives who currently compete or did compete for universities based out of Nashville share the lead after one round of the 108th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur. About 70 miles north of their respective campuses, Evan Davis of Belmont and Jansen Preston of Vanderbilt each shot 66 (-5) at Indian Hills Country Club to set the early pace in the championship.
LEXINGTON, KY
Aaron Bradshaw follows up Kentucky official visit with Louisville trip

2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw won’t leave the Bluegrass without checking out Kentucky’s bitter in-state rival, the Louisville Cardinals. Just one day after wrapping up his official visit in Lexington, the 7-foot-1 center out of New Jersey is now in Louisville checking out what new head coach Kenny Payne and his Cardinals have to offer. The top-20 prospect shared his location on his Instagram story and has been answering fan questions from inside the basketball facilities throughout the day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
BOZICH | Early best bets for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The local college baseball season ended last weekend in College Station, Texas. Horse racing’s Triple Crown concluded with a shrug. Kenny Payne and his University of Louisville’s men’s basketball coaching staff answered questions for more than an hour for several thousand season ticket holders Monday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
UK’s Goestenkors ends on-court coaching career

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gail Goestenkors, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer who has been a head coach at Texas and Duke, has announced her retirement from on-court coaching duties. Goestenkors is expected to remain with the Kentucky women’s basketball program in an off-court support position, the school announced...
LEXINGTON, KY
Khalifa Keith: Kentucky Emerges as Top Contender for Running Back

The largest recruiting weekend of the year for the Kentucky football program has already produced one commitment. Austin Ramsey will not be the only weekend visitor to join the Wildcats’ 2023 recruiting class. Running back Khalifa Keith left Lexington with a ton of Kentucky buzz surrounding his recruitment. Hailing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
All FBS teams Kentucky football has never played

Have you ever wondered how many of the FBS teams Kentucky football has never played?. There have been several teams knocked off the list in the Stoops Era, including Iowa in January’s Citrus Bowl and scheduled Group of 5 opponents like Toledo in 2019 and Charlotte four years further back. Several more teams still remain to be scheduled, but not that many.
LEXINGTON, KY
Cassidy Rowe contributes in Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Games

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Shelby Valley player and UK commit Cassidy Rowe made the trip to Owensboro to play in the Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Games. In the Friday game, Rowe scored eight points and grabbed one rebound in the 67-66 Kentucky loss. In the Saturday game, she scored three points. Kentucky won 101-76.
OWENSBORO, KY
Former UofL men's basketball star facing felony marijuana charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville men's basketball player is facing a felony drug charge after police found marijuana in his car while conducting a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky, last month. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Southern Indiana woman makes history at Salem Speedway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman made history over the weekend southern Indiana's Salem Speedway. Ashton Thompson, 21, became the first woman from Salem to race on the track. She qualified first in the 602 Super Sport field. Thompson is also the first female to lead a race at Salem...
LOUISVILLE, KY
10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KENTUCKY STATE
Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."
LEXINGTON, KY
Student in Clay County, Kentucky awarded Nursing Scholarship

CLAY COUNTY, KY - Grace Health is reporting that Terry Holland of Manchester, KY has been awarded a 2022 Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship from Grace Health. Terry, the son of Terry Lee Holland and Brittany Diane Smith Wagers, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for his nursing career studies, which he will begin pursuing this fall following graduation from Clay County High School. Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical-related field.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Lexington-based A&W closes Q1 with 7 new franchise agreements

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A&W Restaurants, headquartered in Lexington, signed seven new franchise agreements in the first quarter of the year, with new locations planned for Oregon, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Wisconsin throughout 2022. “A&W is an iconic brand that’s been around for over a century, and if the first...
LEXINGTON, KY
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Our heatwave arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! Today the clouds took over and temps stayed in the 80s. I had mentioned this past weekend that there was a chance that nothing could end up firing up storm-wise, and that’s what ended up shaping up, but hey, I’m not complaining! The Storm Prediction Center has continued us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening, but I think we stay dry into the evening hours. Tomorrow kicks off our heat wave as temps rise to near 90. Heat index values likely get near the triple digits. Showers and some storms are possible early tomorrow morning, but I think we dry out later on. Tuesday is likely the hottest of the week. Highs likely reach the mid-90s and we feel in some spots near 110 degrees. No thanks! This is likely to repeat on Wednesday as well. Both days have low rain chances. Thursday we likely see a better shot of showers and storms as we, hopefully, creep back to the 80s. The weekend is where we likely dry out with seasonable temps in the mid-80s.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky farmers prepare crops for extreme heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – This week’s extreme heat is expected to cause problems across the Bluegrass, including power outages and warnings from officials to stay cool and hydrated. But these high temperatures are also having an impact on our farmers. Weather can make or break the agriculture...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY

