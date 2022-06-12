ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy will be rooting for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Roy will be sitting in his Quebec City home 2,000 miles from Denver when the Stanley Cup Final begins at Ball Arena, arguably the biggest fan of the Colorado Avalanche east of the Rockies. "I am an Avalanche fan, seriously," said Roy, the former Colorado goalie and coach....

www.nhl.com

Related
FOX Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 odds: Title and game lines, picks

Either the Tampa Bay Lightning will make history or the Colorado Avalanche will end a 21-year title drought as the teams battle in the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche advanced to the final for the first time since 2001 on Monday. The Lightning advanced to the final for the third consecutive season on Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Wayne Gretzky drops legendary comparison for Lightning ahead of 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

Wayne Gretzky has seen it all on the ice, and his experience has led him to compare the Tampa Bay Lightning, who aregunning for a three-peat in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, with the Edmonton Oilers’ rivals in the 1980s — the legendary New York Islanders. Via Joe Smith of The Athletic: “Their resilience is […] The post Wayne Gretzky drops legendary comparison for Lightning ahead of 2022 Stanley Cup Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko gets brutally honest on being scratched in Game 6 vs. Lightning

The New York Rangers saw their season slip away in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals as they failed to generate enough offense to take down the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gerard Gallant surprisingly opted to keep Kaapo Kakko on the bench for the elimination game, in favor of playing the (significantly) injured Ryan Strome. […] The post Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko gets brutally honest on being scratched in Game 6 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Bruins head coach candidates: Three contenders reportedly 'in the mix'

The Boston Bruins appear to be in a hurry to fill Bruce Cassidy's position. Just a week after Cassidy was abruptly fired, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman named three candidates who are "in the mix" for the Bruins' head coach job on his "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday morning. Friedman listed Jim...
BOSTON, MA
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING CEO STEVE GRIGGS REACHES OUT TO FAN ASSAULTED AT MSG

On Friday, Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs reached out to Alex, a fan who was assaulted following Game 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday night. NYPD have since arrested the man who assaulted Alex and another fan, and charged him with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. Madison Square Garden also released a statement saying that the fan, later identified as James Anastasio, has been banned from their arena for life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NHL

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 live blog: Lightning vs. Avalanche

Welcome to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche. The Lightning are going for their third straight Cup championship, and the Avalanche are looking for their first title since 2001. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is in Ball Arena in Denver to...
DENVER, CO
The Game Haus

Stanley Cup Finals Preview

After a fantastic month of playoff hockey, the Stanley Cup Finals begin this Wednesday, June 15. Out of the Eastern Conference are the reigning champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. They seek to win their third straight championship, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the Islanders did so in the early 80s. From the Western Conference is the Colorado Avalanche, who swept the Oilers in the conference finals. It’s the team’s first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001, where they beat the New Jersey Devils. They’ll be hoping to spoil the Lightning’s three-peat and bring the cup back to Colorado. This series promises to be highly entertaining and a true clash of powerhouse teams this postseason.
NHL
FOX Sports

Stanley Cup Final 2022: Lightning, Avs set for huge showdown

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final will be a battle of heavyweights. On one side is the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of the past two Cups, aiming to become the first three-peat champion in the NHL since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83. On the other...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Zadina focuses on positives in fourth NHL season

After the Detroit Red Wings made Filip Zadina a healthy scratch in a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 4, the forward could have viewed the situation several ways. But Zadina took the coaching decision as a wake-up call, and a result of competing in the best hockey league in the world.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sabres sign Cederqvist to 2-year, entry-level deal

2019 5th-round pick set SHL career high in points last season. The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Filip Cederqvist to a two-year, entry-level contract. Cederqvist, 21, amassed Swedish Hockey League career highs in goals (14), assists (18), points (32), and games played (49) this past season with Djurgardens IF. His point total ranked second on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

2022 Stanley Cup Final storylines include Lightning three-peat bid

DENVER -- One team trying to cement a dynasty, the other trying to start its own. Two of the three finalists for the Norris Trophy. Key players who could return from injury. Coaches trying to make history. There are storylines aplenty for the Stanley Cup Final, which begins Wednesday with...
NHL
NHL

NHL 'very optimistic' to stage World Cup of Hockey in February 2024

DENVER -- The NHL is "very optimistic" that it will be able to stage a World Cup of Hockey in February of 2024, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche. "It's a work in...
NHL
NHL

Season to Savor, Be 'Proud Of'

After surviving six elimination games during the Western Hockey League playoffs, the Seattle Thunderbirds' elite juniors season ended Monday after losing 3-2 in Game 6 of the WHL Championship Series to the Edmonton Oil Kings. Monday's win gave the Oil Kings their third league title and denied the Thunderbirds a third trip to the Memorial Cup, which is the major junior hockey championship that begins Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Blues, Stars to meet in Kansas City on Oct. 1

NHL preseason game returns to Cable Dahmer Arena, home of the Kansas City Mavericks. For the second consecutive season, the St. Louis Blues will play a preseason contest in Kansas City. The Blues will meet the division-rival Dallas Stars at Cable Dahmer Arena in an exhibition game on Oct. 1.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

NHL launches augmented reality experiences to explore Stanley Cup

NEW YORK - With the 2022 Stanley Cup Final set to begin on Wednesday, June 15, fans around the world now can celebrate and explore the Stanley Cup, the most revered trophy in professional sports, like never before via three new initiatives launched today by the National Hockey League. Available...
NHL

