Roy will be rooting for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

After a fantastic month of playoff hockey, the Stanley Cup Finals begin this Wednesday, June 15. Out of the Eastern Conference are the reigning champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. They seek to win their third straight championship, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the Islanders did so in the early 80s. From the Western Conference is the Colorado Avalanche, who swept the Oilers in the conference finals. It’s the team’s first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001, where they beat the New Jersey Devils. They’ll be hoping to spoil the Lightning’s three-peat and bring the cup back to Colorado. This series promises to be highly entertaining and a true clash of powerhouse teams this postseason.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO