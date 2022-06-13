ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting, police investigating as homicide

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9XpY_0g7uQey500

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in southwest Fresno early on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Collins Ave and Tulare Street at around 5 am.

Police received a Shotspotter alert that four rounds had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The victim was later identified as 64-year-old Walter Flowers.

Homicide detectives are searching for evidence and witnesses.

Police are not releasing any information about a possible suspect at this time but say they rely heavily on the community for help in solving cases like this.

"We know there's a chance someone saw something, heard something, we would be grateful if someone reached out to Fresno Police Department," said Fresno police Lt. Steve Card.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Fresno woman and two juveniles accused of committing five armed robberies in matter of hours

Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in five armed robberies that took place over the course of just five hours, Fresno police have announced. The suspects are identified as 18-year-old Giselda Sampedro, who was allegedly the getaway driver, and two male juveniles who allegedly carried out the robberies. The three were arrested during a traffic stop at Fresno Street and Gettysburg Avenue, during which officers positively identified them as the robbery suspects and confiscated two BB guns.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

3 arrested for separate gun-related incidents in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Three people have been arrested after police say they all face separate gun-related charges in Fresno. Police responded to the first incident on Tuesday afternoon near First and Belmont Avenues. Patrol officer pulled over a vehicle where the driver was found with a suspended license. The passenger, a known gang member who was on parole for manslaughter was found with a loaded 9mm gun. He was arrested for violating his parole and for owning a gun.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX26

Operation leads to multiple gang member arrests, guns seized in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — As a result of a one-day operation, several gang members have been arrested and multiple guns are now off the streets in Fresno. The California Department of Correction, Fresno County Probation Adult Compliance Team and the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) teamed up to conduct the operation on Wednesday throughout the city, focusing on gang-related individuals.
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Fresno man arrested in fatal stabbing

A Fresno man has been arrested as the primary suspect in an alleged murder that occurred earlier this month. 58-year-old Manuel Espinoza is accused of fatally stabbing 48-year-old Ismael Montes during an altercation that took place near Merced and M Streets on June 6. Surveillance video obtained from the area placed Espinoza at the scene, police said.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Flowers
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead in Fresno ponding basin

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified the man who was found dead in a Fresno ponding basin, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s office. Officials say they have identified the man as 34-year-old Lenzo Seamster from Fresno. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Shot Spotter#Violent Crime#Fresno Police Department
yourcentralvalley.com

Man stabs woman during an argument, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman during an argument, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On June 11, deputies say they responded to a report about a woman who said she had been stabbed in Fresno. When deputies...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff announces arrest of family for human trafficking among others

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department announced several arrests in connection to a human and drug trafficking investigation that lasted six months, and led to the arrest of a mother, father and son involved. Arrests were made over the June 11 weekend where warrants were served...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Man living in car shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. ) – Fresno police officers identified a 64-year-old man who they say was shot and killed Saturday in southeast Fresno. Investigators say, Walter Flowers, 64, was found on the ground with gunshot wounds around 5:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Tulare Street after officers responded to a “ShotSpotter” activation of four rounds being fired.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Body found floating in canal in Fresno Tuesday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno police say a body was discovered floating in a canal Tuesday morning at Nielsen and Teilman Avenues in Fresno, near the Highway 99 and Highway 180 interchange. The body was found by Fresno Irrigation District personnel around 8:30 a.m. who said it was trapped...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy