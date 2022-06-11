ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Charles “Chuck” Roskos

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles “Chuck” Roskos, 86, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Independence, WI, died Tuesday, January 11,. 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He was the 2 nd of five children born to Dominic. and Anna (Lisowski) Roskos on November 11, 1935. He shared...

Mary Lou Hostrawser

Mary Lou Hostrawser, 87 formerly of Black River Falls, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Our House Senior Living in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born February 9, 1935 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin the daughter of Mabel (Beck) and John Pauley. Please check back for a complete obituary.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Michael Gene Semke

Mike was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, on May 21, 1969, to Orville and Sherry Semke. He spent most of his childhood growing up in a small farm in Melrose, Wisconsin. After graduating from Melrose· Mindoro High School in 1987, Mike attended Winona State University for a year before embarking on a 30 year career with Technigraph Corporation in Winona. While at Technigraph, Mike was well known as a very diligent worker and beloved by his co-workers.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Peggi Ann McRae (Bruley)

Peggi Ann McRae (Bruley) peacefully passed on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, after a two-year long battle with ovarian cancer. Peggi was born in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Black River Falls High School. In addition to her work as a tax preparer for many years, Peggi worked for Ashley Furniture for several years in their corporate marketing department. Peggi dreamed of traveling the country. She later studied professional truck driving and got her CDL from Bates Technical College in Tacoma, Washington. Peggi drove cross-country until she came home to care for her mother in 2014. Around the same time, Peggi started her career at Millis Transfer as a recruiter and trainer, where she worked until her final days. Peggi loved her work, her drivers, and her co-workers … and they loved her.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Donald M. Simmons, age 100, of Blair, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in his home surrounded by […].
BLAIR, WI
Charles L. Stenerson

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Ontario Gospel Hall, 510 Division Street, Ontario, WI. A Private burial will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00...
ONTARIO, WI
Jerry R. Wedemeier

Jerry R. Wedemeier, age 83, of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away on Friday, June, 10, 2022 at the Morrow Home in Sparta, WI. Private Services will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will be held at a later date in the Oakdale Cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
CAMP DOUGLAS, WI
Gertie Evelyn Erickson

Gertie Evelyn Erickson, age 95, of Blair, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the Grand View Care Center in Blair. Gertie was born on September 28, 1926 in Ettrick to Emil and Gina (Tranberg) Onsrud. She married Raymond Erickson on November 16, 1946 in the French Creek Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick. Raymond preceded Gertie in death on April 9, 1973.
BLAIR, WI
Trempealeau County Ag Society Seeks Nominations for Two Awards

The Trempealeau County Agricultural Society is seeking nominations for two awards that will be handed out during the Trempealeau County Fair this year. The awards are presented to honor individuals who have contributed leadership and support of the fair. The A.A. Arnold- Pioneer Award is awarded to someone who has made a significant contribution to the fair during the first 100 years of the fair, from 1858-1958. The Hall of Fame awards goes to someone who has made a significant contribution to the fair from 1958 to the present. Nomination forms can be found online at trempealeaucountyfair.com and are due by July 1st. The Trempealeau County fair runs from July 14th-17th in Galesville.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI

