Charles “Chuck” Roskos

Peggi Ann McRae (Bruley) peacefully passed on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, after a two-year long battle with ovarian cancer. Peggi was born in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Black River Falls High School. In addition to her work as a tax preparer for many years, Peggi worked for Ashley Furniture for several years in their corporate marketing department. Peggi dreamed of traveling the country. She later studied professional truck driving and got her CDL from Bates Technical College in Tacoma, Washington. Peggi drove cross-country until she came home to care for her mother in 2014. Around the same time, Peggi started her career at Millis Transfer as a recruiter and trainer, where she worked until her final days. Peggi loved her work, her drivers, and her co-workers … and they loved her.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO