Gertie E. Erickson

The Trempealeau County Agricultural Society is seeking nominations for two awards that will be handed out during the Trempealeau County Fair this year. The awards are presented to honor individuals who have contributed leadership and support of the fair. The A.A. Arnold- Pioneer Award is awarded to someone who has made a significant contribution to the fair during the first 100 years of the fair, from 1858-1958. The Hall of Fame awards goes to someone who has made a significant contribution to the fair from 1958 to the present. Nomination forms can be found online at trempealeaucountyfair.com and are due by July 1st. The Trempealeau County fair runs from July 14th-17th in Galesville.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO