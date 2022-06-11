Gertie E. Erickson

Jerry R. Wedemeier, age 83, of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away on Friday, June, 10, 2022 at the Morrow Home in Sparta, WI. Private Services will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will be held at a later date in the Oakdale Cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
