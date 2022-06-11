ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair, WI

Gertie E. Erickson

wwisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGertie E. Erickson, age 95, of Blair, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the Grand...

wwisradio.com

wwisradio.com

Charles L. Stenerson

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Ontario Gospel Hall, 510 Division Street, Ontario, WI. A Private burial will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00...
ONTARIO, WI
wwisradio.com

Mary Lou Hostrawser

Mary Lou Hostrawser, 87 formerly of Black River Falls, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Our House Senior Living in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born February 9, 1935 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin the daughter of Mabel (Beck) and John Pauley. Please check back for a complete obituary.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Donald M. Simmons

Donald M. Simmons, age 100, of Blair, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Known around Blair as “Grandpa Don,” he loved his family and community. Don was born December 18, 1921, in Oxford, IA, to William and Bertha (Hasley)...
BLAIR, WI
wwisradio.com

BLAIR, WI
Blair, WI
Wisconsin Obituaries
Ettrick, WI
wwisradio.com

Jerry R. Wedemeier

Jerry R. Wedemeier, age 83, of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away on Friday, June, 10, 2022 at the Morrow Home in Sparta, WI. Private Services will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will be held at a later date in the Oakdale Cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
CAMP DOUGLAS, WI
wwisradio.com

Michael Gene Semke

Mike was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, on May 21, 1969, to Orville and Sherry Semke. He spent most of his childhood growing up in a small farm in Melrose, Wisconsin. After graduating from Melrose· Mindoro High School in 1987, Mike attended Winona State University for a year before embarking on a 30 year career with Technigraph Corporation in Winona. While at Technigraph, Mike was well known as a very diligent worker and beloved by his co-workers.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Mosinee Man Found Guilty Of Killing Woman, Hiding Her Body

A Clark County jury has found a 42-year-old Mosinee man guilty of killing a woman and hiding her body. W-S-A-W/T-V reports Jesus Contreras Perez was convicted Friday at the end of a five-day trial. No sentencing date has been set. Twenty-seven-year-old Cassandra Ayon was last seen October 3rd, 2020. Authorities say her body and her vehicle have never been found and there has been no activity on her financial accounts. Investigators say Perez’s Google search history a search for “how to make a homemade silencer.”
MOSINEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Trempealeau County Ag Society Seeks Nominations for Two Awards

The Trempealeau County Agricultural Society is seeking nominations for two awards that will be handed out during the Trempealeau County Fair this year. The awards are presented to honor individuals who have contributed leadership and support of the fair. The A.A. Arnold- Pioneer Award is awarded to someone who has made a significant contribution to the fair during the first 100 years of the fair, from 1858-1958. The Hall of Fame awards goes to someone who has made a significant contribution to the fair from 1958 to the present. Nomination forms can be found online at trempealeaucountyfair.com and are due by July 1st. The Trempealeau County fair runs from July 14th-17th in Galesville.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI

