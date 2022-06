(June 13, 2022) Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to another three motor vehicle accidents on June 12-13, two of which were on Route 9. At 2:30 p.m. on June 12, crews were dispatched to Route 9 South between exits 8 and 9 for a single-car accident. A vehicle, carrying 6 full containers of gasoline, had veered off the road in the passing lane, struck 150 feet of guardrail cable, and came to a stop in the median. Both the driver and the passenger were treated on scene and refused additional medical treatment.

HADDAM, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO