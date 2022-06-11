A foggy start Saturday morning

Another round of heat is expected for many across the Midwest as temperatures are forecast to soar through the 90s, possibly coming close to 100 degrees as early as Tuesday. A HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect at Noon Monday for Carroll and Whiteside counties following the passage of a warm front Monday morning. South of the front, temperatures warmed into the 90s for many across southern Illinois, Iowa and Missouri with the central and southern Plains reaching the triple digit mark Sunday afternoon. As a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the middle of the country that heat will be pulled north, bringing high temperatures near 90 degrees Monday, with the mid/upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO