FUMC Tent Emergency Shelter CUP On Planning Board Agenda Tuesday – Public Invited To Comment

By Rick Tryon
ecitybeat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Great Falls Planning Advisory Board/Zoning Commission will take up a conditional use permit request by the First United Methodist Church in downtown Great Falls to operate an Emergency Shelter on its property. The meeting is scheduled...

ecitybeat.com

Comments / 7

Rhiannon Taylor
3d ago

Don't approve this. that area is full of drug abuse, violence and who nows what else. it's an absolute disgrace. are those campers methods labs. it's enabling people not helping them

Reply
4
AP_001389.3f3879a3bfc44dc9b0bebac690b8d0d4.0017
3d ago

This is a hard fast NO. It looks terrible downtown! Business owners are tired of dealing with all the complaints and quite frankly I stopped going to businesses in that area due to being asked for money or a light for a cigarette. There is drug use going on and they are doing is enabling people. Helping them would be things such as do they have what they need to get a job, have the completed paperwork for public housing. We start this now and it won’t be long before it looks like Seattle, Portland or SanFrancisco. There are so many better ways these people could be helped.

Reply
3
