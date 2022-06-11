ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, IL

Suspended Summit police chief, public works director plead not guilty in bribery case involving liquor license

By BNP News Team
biznewspost.com
 4 days ago

The suspended police chief and public works director in southwest suburban Summit both pleaded not guilty Thursday to conspiracy charges alleging they took more than $5,000 in bribes from a bar operator to grease a liquor license transfer in the village and then attempted to cover it up. John...

biznewspost.com

#Liquor License#Bribery#Police#Guilty Plea#Harlem
