Billions of emails make their way around the globe daily, and it can seem like most of them are making their way to your inbox. Whenever you give out your email address, you expose your inbox to junk mail, confirmation links and random coupon codes you don’t care about. Wouldn’t it be great to have a way to filter these messages elsewhere? This is where a burner email comes in handy. Tap or click here to see how these disposable email addresses work.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO