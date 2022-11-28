Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP.

The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual, but it’s an essential for me now. I choose my SPF usually based on where I am. If I’m in Miami or California, I’ll go for something stronger, maybe SPF 55. But typically, I like SPF 30. I use RoC’s moisturizer with SPF when I’m in New York because it’s protecting my skin, and I’m not allergic to it.” She added, “My skin has changed so much in recent years that now things I never used to react to irritate it.”

This multi-action moisturizer, now just $19 thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale , takes care of various skin concerns.

Buy: RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer $18.99, originally $29.99

The RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer is a powerful anti-aging staple that targets discoloration, fine lines, dullness, and restoring the skin’s natural barriers. Along with being a strong moisturizer, it contains SPF 30, which helps protect wearers from harmful UVA rays.

Per the brand, the product has shown clinical results after four weeks, with users saying they noticed less dullness, a reduced amount of fine lines, and a boost of radiance. Also, per the brand, applying it is super easy. You apply an even amount all over your face, 15 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply around every couple of hours.

Not only does Wang love this product, but so do over 10,000 Amazon customers. One of the top reviews said, “This magical potion has single-handedly done more for my middle-aged, sun-damaged skin, than anything else I’ve ever tried. I’ve tried almost every reputable brand there is. I’ll spare you the boring review and instead say this. Try it! I love it…”

